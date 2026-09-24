Welcome To Yorkshire Launches Referral Scheme Rewarding Businesses For Introductions

Get rewarded for introducing other businesses to Yorkshire

- Linda Scott

LEEDS, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Welcome to Yorkshire has launched a new referral scheme through Yorkshire, giving businesses the opportunity to earn ongoing rewards by introducing other businesses to the platform.

Under the scheme, referrers earn 10% of every payment made by an eligible business they introduce to Yorkshire, for as long as that business remains a paying member.

The business being referred also benefits, receiving 10% off its first membership payment.

Rewards can be taken as cash or converted into Yorkshire promotional credits at twice their cash value, giving participating businesses the option to reinvest their earnings into promoting themselves through the platform.

Linda Scott, CEO of Yorkshire (International) Ltd, said:

“Yorkshire businesses recommend and support one another every day, and we wanted to turn those introductions into something that provides a genuine, ongoing benefit.

“Our referral scheme is deliberately simple: introduce an eligible business to Yorkshire and, if they become a paying member, you earn 10% of their payments for as long as they remain a member. They also receive 10% off their first payment, so there is a benefit on both sides.

“For businesses that want to put their rewards back into their own marketing, we double the value when rewards are taken as Yorkshire credits. It means that helping another Yorkshire business discover the platform can also help fund your own future promotion.”

Yorkshire provides businesses with dedicated listings and promotional opportunities across a platform covering destinations, accommodation, attractions, events, food and drink, shopping, property and services. The website reports more than five million annual visitors and more than 100,000 business listings.

Up to 50% savings for organisations representing multiple businesses

Alongside the referral programme, Welcome to Yorkshire is encouraging agencies, local authorities, Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) and membership organisations to work with Yorkshire on behalf of the businesses they represent.

Qualifying organisations can access discounts of up to 50% when arranging listings for their members or clients, creating an opportunity to provide Yorkshire visibility as an additional membership, business support or client benefit.

The programme is particularly suited to organisations representing groups of independent businesses, visitor economy operators, high street businesses and other organisations looking to strengthen their collective presence online.

Yorkshire already works with organisations on bespoke and large-scale arrangements, including local authorities and other strategic partners.

Organisations interested in the agency, council, BID and membership organisation programme can find out more at yorkshire/for-agencies.

ENDS

Notes to editors

About Welcome to Yorkshire

Welcome to Yorkshire promotes the UK's largest county as a contemporary destination to visit, live, work and do business.

Operating through Yorkshire, it connects millions of visitors with destinations, accommodation, attractions, events, food and drink, shopping, property, services and businesses across the county.

Working with businesses, destinations and partners, Welcome to Yorkshire combines the strength of one of the UK's best-known destination brands with a modern digital platform designed to showcase Yorkshire and support the organisations that make the county thrive.

Media Team

Yorkshire (International) Ltd

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