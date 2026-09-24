Telesin Introduces Master Grip Neo In Blue And Burgundy For Iphone 18 Pro And Iphone 18 Pro Max

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CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The new photography grip combines color-coordinated finishes with a 25% larger grip area, physical camera controls, a built-in 5,000mAh battery and a matching protective case.Telesin today announced the Master Grip Neo Kit for iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Available in blue and burgundy, the new photography grip combines physical shooting controls, an enlarged grip and an integrated battery with a matching protective case.The two finishes were developed to coordinate visually with the Glacier and Burgundy color options offered for the iPhone 18 Pro series. A subtle speckled treatment is applied across the grip and phone case, giving each kit a consistent appearance.Master Grip Neo joins Telesin's iPhone 18 Pro accessory lineup as a color-focused alternative to the company's modular Master Grip imaging system. The Neo model retains a camera-style grip and physical controls while placing greater emphasis on everyday handheld use, color coordination and integrated power support.Compared with Telesin's Classic Series grip, Master Grip Neo provides a 25% larger grip area. Its revised shape offers more surface area for the hand and is intended to provide greater stability when taking photos or recording video.The top of the grip includes a customizable mode dial, a physical shutter control and additional control inputs. The layout gives users direct access to frequently used shooting functions without requiring every adjustment to be made through the phone's touchscreen.Master Grip Neo also contains a built-in 5,000mAh battery that can provide wireless charging to the attached iPhone. This allows the grip to support longer photography and video sessions while combining shooting controls and power delivery in a single accessory. The grip can be recharged using the included charging cable.Each kit comes with a protective phone case in the corresponding blue or burgundy finish. The case features a fabric-textured exterior and a high-rebound bumper structure for everyday protection. It can remain on the phone when the grip is removed, allowing it to function as a standalone case between shooting sessions.The grip connects to the matching case through a detachable magnetic mounting system, enabling users to attach or remove it as needed. A hand strap is included for additional security during handheld use.Master Grip Neo works with Telesin's Reef Color app, which connects the grip's physical controls with software-based camera functions. Supported controls include adjustments to shooting parameters such as ISO and shutter speed, as well as access to color profiles. Telesin plans to expand and refine the software through over-the-air updates. Individual functions may vary according to the app version and device model.The blue and burgundy editions use the same hardware configuration. Each Master Grip Neo Kit includes one Master Grip Neo, one matching protective case, one hand strap and one charging cable.AvailabilityThe Telesin Master Grip Neo Kit is compatible with both iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Product availability and additional information will be published through the official Telesin Store:About TelesinFounded in 2013, Telesin develops imaging accessories for mobile devices, action cameras and content-creation equipment. Its product portfolio includes camera grips, lenses, filters, mounting systems, charging accessories and other tools for photography and video production.

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Telesin Introduces Master Grip Neo in Blue and Burgundy for iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max News Provided By Telesin September 24, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Social Media, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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