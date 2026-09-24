Digiarty Updates Macxvideo AI To V3.16 For Iphone 18 And Macos 27 Compatibility

Macxvideo AI V3.16

Digiarty Software rolls out Macxvideo AI V3.16 with iPhone 18 profiles, macOS 27 compatibility, Python 3.11 updates for improved Downloader, and bug fixes.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Macxvideo AI has reached version 3.16, with the latest release dated September 20, 2026. Developed by Digiarty Software, the multimedia application now works with macOS 27 and adds ready-to-use conversion options for the newly introduced iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Duo. The major release also moves the software's Python environment to 3.11, along with updates to its underlying components aimed at improving compatibility with the built-in Downloader.

Macxvideo AI is a desktop media application that combines AI video enhancement, video conversion, compression, screen recording, and editing. Its AI-based tools can upscale low-resolution footage and images, improve video clarity, stabilize unstable recordings, and increase frame rates for smoother playback. The software also supports hardware acceleration for demanding video processing tasks, including high-resolution and high-frame-rate media.

The V3.16 release focuses on broader Apple device and system compatibility, along with improvements to the software's online media downloading infrastructure:

New Conversion Profiles for the iPhone 18 Series

Macxvideo AI V3.16 adds dedicated output profiles for Apple's latest iPhone models, including the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Duo.

These device-specific profiles simplify the video conversion process by providing ready-made output settings for the new iPhone lineup. Users can select the appropriate iPhone profile when converting or compressing video instead of configuring the output parameters from scratch.

The addition is particularly useful for preparing high-resolution video for playback, storage, or transfer to the latest iPhone devices while keeping the conversion process straightforward.

Compatibility Expanded to Apple's Latest macOS 27

The new release also delivers compatibility with macOS 27 Golden Gate, extending Macxvideo AI's support to Apple's latest desktop operating system.

The update is designed to keep AI video enhancement, 4K processing, and other demanding tasks running smoothly on supported Apple silicon Macs, including the 16-inch MacBook Pro and recent MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models. Users upgrading to macOS 27 can run Macxvideo AI V3.16 with improved system compatibility and stability during video processing.

Python 3.11 Update Improves Downloader Compatibility

Another major change in V3.16 is the upgrade of the software's underlying Python environment to Python 3.11. Several supporting components have also been updated as part of the same maintenance work.

These changes primarily target the built-in Downloader, improving its compatibility with current online media sources and the technical changes used by modern websites. The updated framework gives the Downloader a more current foundation for processing and analyzing online video links.

Bug Fixes and Overall Stability Enhancements

Macxvideo AI V3.16 also addresses several known issues reported in previous builds. Along with the individual fixes, the update includes general stability improvements intended to provide more consistent operation across supported Mac systems.

With the combination of new iPhone profiles, macOS 27 compatibility, and updated Downloader components, V3.16 represents a major compatibility-focused update for Macxvideo AI.

Pricing and Availability

Macxvideo AI V3.16 is available for Mac through the official Digiarty Software website. The latest release is currently priced at $34.95, compared with the regular $59.95 price. The lifetime license covers future version updates, refreshed AI model libraries, and ongoing technical support. Details on pricing, licensing, and the available editions can be found on the official purchase page: .

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software is a multimedia software developer behind brands including MacXDVD, WinXDVD, and VideoProc. With more than 20 years of experience in multimedia software development, the company offers products covering DVD backup, AI-powered media enhancement, iPhone data management, video conversion, editing, and related applications. Its software has recorded more than 215 million installations across over 190 countries. More information about Digiarty Software is available on its official website: .

Bella Brown

Digiarty Software

+86 134 3847 4002

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Digiarty Updates Macxvideo AI to V3.16 for iPhone 18 and macOS 27 Compatibility News Provided By Digiarty Software Inc. September 24, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.