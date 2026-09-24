The Front Desk That Never Sleeps: Vosita Introduces AI Receptionist For Medical Practices

New AI-powered receptionist answers patient calls 24/7, books appointments in real time, and recovers the revenue practices lose to missed calls every day.

- Robert Gabriel

PARAMUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The average medical practice misses 34 percent of incoming calls during business hours, according to MGMA. During peak times, that number can climb above 40 percent. Each unanswered call is a patient who, more often than not, hangs up and dials a competitor - and most practices have no idea it's happening.

Vosita, the healthcare scheduling and practice growth platform, is launching Vosita AIR, an AI-powered receptionist designed to answer every patient call, around the clock, and turn missed connections into booked appointments.

The Six-Figure Problem Hiding in Every Practice

The financial impact of missed calls is staggering. A five-physician practice that misses just five new patient calls per day loses approximately $144,000 in annual revenue, and that figure does not include lifetime patient value, follow-up visits, or referred care. Sixty percent of patients won't wait on hold for more than one minute, and 41 percent of patients who can't reach a practice will call a competitor instead.

The cause isn't negligence. It's capacity. Front desk teams handle check-ins, insurance verification, payment collection, walk-in questions, and provider requests all at the same time. During peak hours from 8 to 10 AM and 1 to 3 PM, the phone simply becomes one demand too many. And after hours, when 11 percent of patient calls actually happen, most practices are dark.

How Vosita AIR Works

Vosita AIR is an AI voice agent that answers patient calls instantly, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It handles the full workflow that a traditional receptionist would: identifying returning patients by caller ID, booking and canceling appointments in real time against the provider's actual schedule, answering common questions about hours, location, and services, and sending SMS confirmations automatically.

Because it integrates directly with the Vosita platform, every interaction is synced to the provider's schedule and patient records in real time. There are no double bookings, no scribbled notes, no callback lists. The AI handles unlimited concurrent calls, so peak hours are no longer a bottleneck.

For practices using athenaOne, Vosita's integration with athenahealth syncs appointment information between the platforms, helping reduce duplicate data entry and keep schedules aligned.

For calls that need a human touch, Vosita AIR uses smart routing to transfer to staff during business hours or deliver clear messaging when the office is closed.

Built to Augment, Not Replace

"Front desk staff are some of the hardest working people in healthcare, and they're being asked to do the impossible," said Robert G. Gabriel, CEO of Vosita. "We didn't build Vosita AIR to replace them. We built it to give them their day back. When the AI handles the routine calls - appointment booking, hours, location, cancellations - the human team can finally focus on the patients who are standing right in front of them."

The launch comes at a moment when healthcare AI adoption is accelerating rapidly. Physician adoption of health AI nearly doubled in a single year, rising from 38 percent in 2023 to 66 percent in 2024 according to the American Medical Association. But most of that adoption has been on the clinical side. Vosita AIR brings the same technology to the operational front line where many practices feel the most pressure.

"AI in healthcare has made enormous strides in the exam room," Gabriel added. "It's time for the front desk to catch up. Practices shouldn't have to choose between answering the phone and taking care of the patient who just walked in."

Pricing and Availability

Vosita AIR is available now, with plans starting at $299 per month. All plans include HIPAA-compliant handling of patient information, a Business Associate Agreement (BAA), and integration with Vosita's scheduling and patient management tools.

Practices can learn more or request a demo at vosita/ai-receptionist.

About Vosita

Vosita is a healthcare access and scheduling platform that helps patients find in-network doctors, compare provider options, and book visits online in minutes. Patients can search by specialty, insurance, location, visit type, and availability without needing to make phone calls. Primary care practices and other healthcare providers use Vosita to increase their visibility and make it easier for new and existing patients to access timely care.

Robert Gabriel

Vosita Healthcare, Inc.

+1 201-322-4105

email us here

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The Front Desk That Never Sleeps: Vosita Introduces AI Receptionist for Medical Practices News Provided By Microwize Technology, Inc. September 24, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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