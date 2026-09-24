PM Modi Dedicated Every Moment Of His Life To Serving People: MP CM Mohan Yadav

MENAFN - IANS) Dewas, Sep 24 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dedicated every moment of his life to serving the people and would continue working until hope, enthusiasm and happiness reached every citizen.

"Prime Minister Modi has dedicated every moment and every part of his life to the nation on the strength of his resolve to serve the people," Chief Minister Yadav said while addressing a state-level programme at Punjapura in Dewas district.

The Chief Minister was speaking at an event organised under the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' to mark PM Modi completing 25 years in public life.

A bike journey between Varanasi and Vadnagar is being undertaken as part of the campaign to spread messages of service, public interaction and national unity.

"Until hope, enthusiasm and happiness come into the life of every citizen, Prime Minister Modi will not sit idle," Chief Minister Yadav said.

He added that journeys had held special significance in Indian culture since ancient times and had traditionally been undertaken with the objective of promoting unity.

The programme also saw PM Modi virtually interact with riders of the Seva Sankalp Bike Yatra.

Rider Deepesh Goti, a resident of Shajapur district, shared his experiences with the Prime Minister, including interactions with youth from other states, learning their languages and cultures and meeting beneficiaries of government schemes.

The journey, which began from Varanasi on September 17 for Vadnagar, involves 500 participants travelling on 250 motorcycles through several states and districts.

During the event, Chief Minister Yadav transferred Rs 212.57 crore to the bank accounts of 35.42 lakh social security pension beneficiaries through a single-click mechanism at the programme.

The Chief Minister also announced that the police assistance centre at Karnawad would be upgraded into a police station.

He said that residential facilities would be provided for police personnel and funds sanctioned for construction of a government warehouse.

Chief Minister Yadav said the state government was accelerating welfare and development programmes, citing measures related to farmers, education, employment and transport.

"The area under irrigation in Madhya Pradesh had reached 65 lakh hectares, while wheat was being procured from farmers at Rs 2,625 per quintal this year, including a Rs 40 bonus over the minimum support price," he added.

"The school education budget had been increased to Rs 38,000 crore, while meritorious students in government schools were being provided laptops, scooters, bicycles, books and scholarships," CM Yadav said.