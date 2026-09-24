Gujarat AAP Announces 29 Candidates For Gandhinagar Civic Polls, Holds Nomination Rally

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Sep 24 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday held a nomination rally for its candidates contesting the upcoming Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections, with hundreds of party workers joining senior leaders in a march from Pathikashram to the Collector's Office.

Visavadar MLA Gopal Italia, state organisation general secretary Manoj Sorathiya, state organisation secretary and chief spokesperson Dr Karan Barot, state vice-president Gauri Desai and student leader and state vice-president Yuvrajsinh Jadeja, among others, participated in the rally.

The AAP said it has so far announced 29 candidates, with the remaining names to be declared shortly.

Speaking to the media, Italia said the party had entered the Gandhinagar local body elections with "full strength" and described the rally as the 'Gandhinagar Parivartan Yatra'.

"Today, in the presence of all our Aam Aadmi Party candidates, workers, supporters and the people of Gandhinagar, we have taken out the 'Gandhinagar Parivartan Yatra'. Through this Parivartan Yatra, we have tried to convey a major message to the people of Gandhinagar," he said.

Italia said the enthusiasm among AAP workers and the public was visible as candidates filed their nomination papers.

He alleged that despite the BJP being in power in Gujarat for around three decades and having governed the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation for nearly 10 years, civic issues remained.

"Yet, if there are problems related to drinking water, street lights, drainage or cleanliness in Gandhinagar, then what can be said about the people living in the farthest parts of Gujarat?" he said.

He appealed to voters to give AAP an opportunity by pressing the party's 'Broom' symbol, saying this would provide "good governance, proper leadership and a strong system".

"When all the people of Gandhinagar press the button for the 'Broom', I am confident that there will be no division of votes, but both the BJP and Congress will be wiped out," Italia said.

He added: "If you voted for big people in elections, they did the work wrong, but if you vote for small people, they will do big work. Therefore, this time, there is only one resolve among all the people: 'Now there must be change', and change means Aam Aadmi Party."

The GMC has 11 wards and 44 corporator seats. The Gujarat State Election Commission has scheduled polling for October 11, with counting on October 13.

The last date for filing nominations is September 26, scrutiny will take place on September 28 and candidates can withdraw their nominations until September 29. Repolling, if required, is scheduled for October 12.

In the 2021 GMC election, the BJP won 41 of the 44 seats, while Congress won two and AAP one.