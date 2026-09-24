CBI Arrests Abhishek Kumar In Mahadev Betting App Case

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Abhishek Kumar, one of the kingpins and a wanted accused in the Mahadev online betting app scam.

The agency said in a press release that it took him into custody immediately after he arrived from Dubai at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.

Investigations revealed Kumar's active role in running online betting and gambling operations under Mahadev Book, coordinating panels, collecting funds, and acquiring immovable assets in Dubai from betting and gambling proceeds. Officials seized incriminating material from his possession during the search conducted after his arrest.

The seized material prima facie shows his active role in operating the Mahadev betting app. Officials said he worked closely with other main accused, namely Saurabh Chandrakar and Shubham Soni.

Immediately after arrest, Kumar was produced before the local court in Hyderabad and three days' transit remand was obtained. He was later taken to Raipur and produced before the court there, which granted two days' police custody remand.

The Government of Chhattisgarh transferred 13 FIRs registered at different police stations in the state relating to the Mahadev betting app to the CBI. The agency has so far filed eight chargesheets in the matter against 100 accused persons, including the app's main promoters, panel operators, hawala operators, and public servants of the Government of Chhattisgarh.

Further investigation is continuing to trace other absconding accused. Efforts are being made to bring the main promoters of the Mahadev betting app back to India to face trial. So far, the CBI said it has sent seven Red Corner Notices and two extradition proposals, and extradition proceedings against two accused are underway.

The agency reiterated its commitment to bringing all those involved in the illegal betting operations to justice and to identifying and tracing the proceeds of crime generated through them.