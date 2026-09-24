Bihar Minister Defends Govt's Response To Jamui, Samastipur Cases

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 24 (IANS) Amid the political debate over recent incidents involving crimes against women in Jamui and Samastipur, Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary defended the state government's response, saying the focus should be on how swiftly the administration acts after a crime is reported.

Choudhary said no government or head of state could guarantee that criminal incidents would never occur within its jurisdiction.

“Such incidents happen everywhere. Don't they happen in America or Japan? America is a much more developed country than us, yet such incidents occur there too. The government does not want to protect any criminal. Whenever such an incident occurs, the full force of the law will be brought into action. This is a tradition established by Nitish Kumar, and we will continue to uphold it,” he stated.

According to him, the key issue is whether the government and administration respond promptly and take action against those responsible. He asserted that the rule of law prevails in Bihar and said anyone taking the law into their own hands would face legal action.

The minister also emphasised that an accused's political affiliation would not influence the action taken against them.“Whoever the offender may be, irrespective of the political party they belong to, action will be taken according to the law,” he said.

Referring to the recent incidents in Jamui and Samastipur, Choudhary said the administration responded promptly and arrested the accused. He maintained that the government's authority remains intact and that no criminal would be protected.

Shambhavi Choudhary, the Samastipur Lok Sabha MP and daughter of Ashok Choudhary, also condemned the alleged incident and called for strict action against those responsible.

Reacting to the alleged molestation of a minor girl by a group of youths and the subsequent recording and circulation of a video on social media in Samastipur, she described the matter as serious. She said there can be no compromise on women's safety.

She stressed that those found responsible must face legal consequences and highlighted the importance of ensuring that people who commit crimes fear the law. The MP also acknowledged the action taken by the police and administration following the incident and said strict punishment should be ensured for those found guilty.