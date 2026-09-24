Andaman Students Receive Life Lessons From Paralympic Legend

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 24 (IANS) Students of the Army Public School, Brichgunj, in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, got an opportunity to interact with India's Paralympic legend Murlikant Petkar on Thursday. The Padma Shri and Arjuna Award (Lifetime Achievement) recipient is an ex-serviceman and India's first Paralympic gold medallist.

The interaction, facilitated by the Army component of the Andaman and Nicobar Command, began after the screening of Chandu Champion, the film based on Petkar's life.

Born in Sangli, Maharashtra, in 1944, Petkar was a keen sportsman and particularly fond of boxing. He joined the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) and continued boxing. Fate took a turn in 1965 when he was injured during the India-Pakistan War. Nine bullets hit him. While eight of them could be removed, one remained stuck in his spine, disabling him from below the waist.

Petkar was forced to give up boxing but took up other sports like swimming. He participated in the 1968 Paralympics in table tennis and cleared the first round. In 1972, at the Heidelberg Games, he made history by winning an individual gold medal in swimming. He set a world record in the 50-metre freestyle event, clocking 37.33 seconds.

Petkar also participated in javelin throw, precision javelin throw and wheelchair slalom in the same games, reaching the finals in all three events. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2018 and received the Arjuna Award (Lifetime Achievement) in 2024, which was presented to him in January 2025.

“His story is of true grit and determination. He did not give up even after being relegated to a wheelchair and went on to make India proud. We wanted this inspiring message to reach the children so they may learn how to overcome challenges that they would be facing in their lives,” a senior official said.

The children noted how Petkar was still full of life at the age of 82. He passed on the message to rise above adversity, dream without limits and turn challenges into opportunities.