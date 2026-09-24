Jharkhand CM Appears Virtually In Court In Land Scam PMLA Case, Charges Likely On Sep 30

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Sep 24 (IANS) A special PMLA court in Ranchi on Thursday heard arguments on the framing of charges against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in the alleged money laundering case linked to the fraudulent acquisition of 8.86 acres of land in Ranchi's Bargain area.

During the proceedings, the Chief Minister appeared before the court via video conferencing.

During the hearing, Hemant Soren sought additional time to examine documents related to the case. The court, however, observed that the matter was currently at the stage of framing charges and not for inspection of documents.

Nevertheless, considering the Chief Minister's request, the special PMLA court adjourned the hearing and fixed September 30 for further proceedings.

The court is expected to continue hearing arguments on the issue of framing charges at 11.15 a.m. on that day.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating allegations of illegal acquisition of the disputed 8.86-acre land parcel, fabrication of documents, and subsequent money laundering.

In connection with the case, the ED has so far filed charge sheets against around 18 accused persons, including Hemant Soren.

Earlier, the special PMLA court had already framed charges against 16 other accused in the case. They include former revenue officials Bhanu Pratap Prasad and Antu Tirkey, architect Vinod Kumar Singh, and several others allegedly linked to the land transactions under investigation.

Hemant Soren suffered a legal setback on September 18 when the Jharkhand High Court upheld a lower court order rejecting his discharge petition, dismissing his intervention plea.

The ruling effectively cleared the way for the judicial process of framing charges against him in the alleged land scam-linked money laundering case.

Earlier, the Ranchi PMLA court on September 21 rejected Soren's plea seeking postponement of proceedings and the framing of charges in the alleged land scam and money laundering charges.