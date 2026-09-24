From Flyovers To Drainage, Gujarat CM Launches Rs 584 Crore Civic Works In Ahmedabad

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Sep 24 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday inaugurated six development projects worth Rs 279.80 crore and laid foundation stones for six more valued at Rs 304.05 crore, taking the total value of civic works launched in Ahmedabad to Rs 583.85 crore.

The projects, covering transport infrastructure, housing, drainage, emergency response, electric-bus facilities and heritage development, were launched as part of the 'Seva, Sankalp and Samarpan Abhiyan' being organised to mark 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public service.

The programme at Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay Auditorium also included draws for newly constructed houses and the distribution of appointment letters to more than 450 newly appointed Assistant Technical Supervisors and around 50 Junior Clerks.

Among the projects inaugurated was a four-lane flyover at Vadaj Junction in Ahmedabad's West Zone.

Constructed by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's Bridge Project Department, the flyover has been built at a cost of Rs 127.92 crore.

A four-lane railway overbridge over Level Crossing-24 on the Ahmedabad-Botad railway line in the South-West Zone was also inaugurated at a cost of Rs 98.60 crore.

The other completed works include 329 Economically Weaker Section (EWS) houses at TP-39, Thaltej, developed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana at a cost of Rs 22.24 crore.

The houses are part of a larger project involving 1,190 EWS houses at the site. Fifteen First Response Vehicles (FRVs), costing Rs 19.74 crore, were dedicated to Ahmedabad fire stations, while 10 boats equipped with engines, costing Rs 3.40 crore, were made available for emergency operations.

A rehabilitation project comprising 108 houses and 46 shops at the existing Pakhajino Kuvo slum area in TP Scheme No. 14, Shahibaug, was also inaugurated at a cost of Rs 7.90 crore.

The six projects for which foundation stones were laid include a Rs 72.78-crore road network in the Ramapir Tekra L.A.P. area of Stadium Ward and rehabilitation of the existing 1,800-mm diameter drainage line from Nagarvel Hanuman Temple to Guruji Bridge in Amraiwadi at a cost of Rs 65.51 crore.

A new drainage pumping station and rising line at Navana in Vatva will be developed for Rs 61.81 crore. An AMTS/BRTS electric-bus charging and parking facility at TP-110 in Nikol-Kathwada will be developed at a cost of Rs 61.89 crore.

At Tragad, bus depot and terminus infrastructure, including bus parking and a charging station, will be developed on a 19,896 sq. metre plot at a cost of Rs 28.08 crore.

The sixth project is a Rs 13.98-crore Tourism Temple Circuit along the eastern bank of the Sabarmati River, connecting Saptarishi Ashram, Jagannath Temple and Atal Ghat.

Addressing the gathering, Patel said the welfare of citizens had remained at the centre of PM Modi's politics of development.

"PM Modi would complete 25 years of dedicated public service on October 7 and the campaign is being organised across the country to mark the milestone," he said.

Patel said the transformation of Kankaria Lake and the Sabarmati Riverfront into world-class landmarks reflected PM Modi's vision during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister.

He also cited the rehabilitation of slum dwellers through permanent housing as an example of decisive governance.

The Chief Minister said the 'Swachhta Abhiyan' launched by PM Modi had become a mass movement and that the Ayushman scheme had helped families reduce the financial burden of costly medical treatment.

"Gujarat is playing a key role in fulfilling the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' through a 'Viksit Gujarat' and a NITI Aayog report ranked Gujarat among the country's leading states in financial management," he noted.

Patel said the state government is continuously working to ensure timely appointments to important positions across departments.

He told the newly appointed employees to serve people with integrity and dedication, maintain quality in their work, remain conscious of cleanliness and make effective use of technology while delivering services to citizens.

The Chief Minister also urged citizens to contribute towards the goal of a 'Viksit Gujarat' to 'Viksit Bharat'.

Ahmedabad Mayor Hitesh Barot welcomed the gathering and congratulated the newly appointed employees.

He described the occasion as a proud day for the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and said: "The transparent policies of the state government and the civic body are helping ensure that people received the rightful outcomes of their hard work."

He added that Ahmedabad had witnessed significant development under the Chief Minister's leadership and expressed gratitude to Patel and the state government for their efforts towards the city's development.