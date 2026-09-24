Haveri Shocker: Elderly Woman Presumed Dead Wakes Up Before Her Own Funeral

A 63-year-old woman in Haveri, who was presumed dead after falling critically ill, was found breathing while her family was preparing for her funeral. She was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors provided emergency treatment.

A 63-year-old woman from Sankolli in Haveri district was reportedly believed to have died after falling critically ill, but she regained consciousness while her family was preparing for her funeral. The unusual incident took place in Godachikonda village of Hirekerur taluk, where timely medical intervention by a doctor reportedly helped revive Renukamma.

Renukamma had reportedly fallen critically ill on Monday night. She lost consciousness following a sudden drop in her blood pressure and blood sugar levels. Her family rushed her to a local hospital, where the doctor reportedly expressed doubts about her survival.

Believing that she had died, the family informed relatives and began making arrangements for her funeral, which was scheduled for the following day.

Family Begins Preparations For Funeral

At the time, Renukamma's breathing had reportedly become extremely shallow, and she remained motionless, appearing lifeless. Believing that she had passed away, the family informed relatives about her death and invited them to attend the funeral.

They had also started making arrangements for the final rites when the doctor intervened and examined Renukamma again. The timely intervention reportedly helped revive her, bringing relief to the family and relatives who had gathered for the funeral.

The family, which had believed Renukamma was dead and had already informed relatives, was shocked when they noticed her chest moving.

Close relatives had even arrived in the village carrying funeral wreaths after being informed of her presumed death. However, while sitting near her, the family noticed a faint movement in her chest caused by her shallow breathing.

Renukamma appeared lifeless, with her breathing extremely weak. As the family watched, they suddenly realised that she was still breathing. The discovery came as a major shock, as preparations for her funeral had already begun.

Family Rushes Her To Hospital

After realising that Renukamma was breathing, the family immediately rushed her to a private hospital in the nearby town of Hirekerur for further treatment.

Doctors at the hospital reportedly examined her and began providing medical care. The incident brought immense relief to the family and relatives, who had earlier believed that Renukamma had passed away.

Renukamma reportedly regained consciousness after a private doctor provided prompt emergency treatment when her family realised that she was still breathing. The doctor acted without delay and began treating her, helping to stabilise her condition. She is currently recovering under medical care.

For Renukamma's family, who had already informed relatives and begun preparations for her funeral after believing that she had died, the sudden turn of events came as a huge relief. Her recovery felt nothing short of a miracle to those who had gathered for the final rites.