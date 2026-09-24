Punjab Govt Waives Rs 100 Crore In Electricity Bills For Gaushalas

The Punjab government has waived electricity bills of around 518 gaushalas amounting to more than Rs 100 crore, said Punjab Gau Seva Commission Vice Chairman Keemti Bhagat here on Thursday.

Clearing Roads of Stray Cattle

Addressing the media after a meeting with Amritsar Deputy Commissioner, Deputy Director, representatives of gaushalas and officials of concerned departments at the Circuit House, Bhagat said the state government is working to ensure that no stray cattle remain on Punjab's roads. "The Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Bhagwant Singh Mann has given directions that not a single unclaimed or stray cow should remain on the roads of Punjab. Their care and maintenance should be ensured in government or private gaushalas," Bhagat said.

He said discussions were held with officials regarding the implementation of the initiative and added that the government has also provided cow lifters to gaushalas across the state. "Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has purchased and provided cow lifters for all 500-plus gaushalas for Rs 3 crore and 6 lakh. Twelve gaushalas in Amritsar district have also been provided with these cow lifters," he said.

Funding and Facility Improvements for Gaushalas

Bhagat further said a scheme has been prepared to provide Rs 61.60 per day for every stray cow being maintained in government or private gaushalas through cow cess funds. He added that officials have been asked to utilise available resources for improving facilities at gaushalas. "We have told them that whether it is a rural or urban gaushala, funds should be provided for arrangements like sheds and water facilities. Our aim is that stray cattle should not be seen on the roads of Punjab, including Amritsar, and should be taken care of inside gaushalas," he said.

Measures Against Cow Smuggling and Slaughter

On cases related to cow smuggling and slaughtering, Bhagat said the Punjab Police has constituted a Cow Protection Cell under the directions of the Director General of Police. "For cow smuggling, cow slaughtering and cow killing cases, the DGP has formed a Cow Protection Cell. One DSP and one SP have been appointed in every district, whether rural or city, and police officials have been directed to take strict action," he said.

He added that strict measures are being taken against those involved in smuggling and slaughtering activities, which, according to him, can disturb law and order situations. (ANI)

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