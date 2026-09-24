2 Arrested For Deer Skin, Sandalwood Seizure International Offender Held

Two Arrested in Tamil Nadu with Deer Skins, Sandalwood

Two people were arrested in connection to the seizure of two spotted deer skins and 77.61 kg of sandalwood logs in Tiruchirappalli during a joint operation on Tuesday. The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), Southern Region, the Manapparai Forest Range, and the Tamil Nadu Forest Wildlife Crime Control Bureau conducted the operation. Traps allegedly used for trapping wildlife were also seized. Further investigation is underway.

International Wildlife Offender Arrested in Sikkim

In a similar incident in December 2025, the Madhya Pradesh State Tiger Strike Force (MP STSF), in a coordinated operation with the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), has successfully apprehended Yangchen Lachungpa, an international wildlife offender wanted under an Interpol Red Notice, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said in a press release. She was arrested on December 2, 2025, from Lachung in North Sikkim, following sustained intelligence efforts and coordinated ground action. (ANI)

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