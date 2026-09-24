New OTT Releases THIS Week: Toxic To Angikaaram Check Full List Of Movies Here

Wondering what to watch on OTT this September 25? We have got you covered with 5 South Indian movies including Toxic, Agadha, Habeebi, Mango Pachcha, and Angikaaram. Check out the full details on the story, genre, and streaming platforms right here

OTT fans have a solid lineup waiting for them this week. You get to choose from gangster dramas, horror, romance, family secrets, sports, and courtroom battles. Five South Indian movies-Toxic, Agadha, Mango Pachcha, Habeebi, and Angikaaram-are hitting different streaming platforms on September 25. Let us see which of these 5 movies you can pick based on your mood.

OTT: ZEE5

Release:September 25

Genre:Gangster Action

Geetu Mohandas directs Yash in the movie 'Toxic'. The story takes place in post-independence Goa. It revolves around power, greed, violence, and betrayal surrounding a gangster named Raya. Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth play major roles in the film.

Who will like it?: Fans who love grand action sequences, gangster stories, and big star casts can pick this movie.

Note:Many media reports claim a September 25 release on ZEE5. However, neither ZEE5 nor the movie team has made an official announcement as of September 24.

OTT:ZEE5

Release: September 25

Genre:Supernatural Horror / Mystery

Mahadevi plays the lead role in 'Agadha'. She returns to her ancestral home after a mysterious death. She then starts searching for the reasons behind the supernatural events happening there.

Her search takes her into a restricted forest area, a mysterious cave, and secrets related to a supernatural power. MS Raju directs this Telugu movie starring Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Shravan Reddy, and Ulka Gupta.

Who will like it?:Viewers who enjoy stories mixed with the supernatural, horror, and mystery will find this movie a perfect choice.

OTT: SonyLIV

Release:September 25

Genre:Romance / Social Drama

'Habeebi' is a Tamil romantic drama set against the social backdrop of South Tamil Nadu. The movie talks about family and social issues that develop around a young couple's relationship. It also discusses tradition, generational shifts, and social dynamics.

Meera Kathiravan directs this movie starring Malavika Manoj, Isha M, Kasthuri Raja, and Dhanashree Sudhakaran. It streams on SonyLIV from September 25.

Who will like it?:People who want to watch a love story along with family and social backgrounds can choose this movie.

OTT:JioHotstar

Release:September 25

Genre:Action / Crime / Family Mystery

Prashanth runs a CD shop in Mysuru. He discovers unexpected family secrets after his father's death. He specifically finds out that he has a brother he never knew about. His normal life changes completely after this shocking news. He gets pulled into the crime world along with the family secret.

Viveka directs this Kannada movie starring Sanchith Sanjeev, Kajal Kunder, and Mayur Patel. The movie also releases in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Who will like it?: Fans who love stories with family secrets, crime, and unexpected twists can pick this one.

OTT:Sun NXT

Release:September 25

Genre:Sports / Social Drama

Aadhiran is a talented runner from a humble background in Chennai. He gets a chance to participate in the Commonwealth Games for India. Someone blocks his opportunity, and he approaches the court to fight for his rights.

Thenpathiyan directs this movie starring Kodapadi J Rajesh, Sindhuri Viswanath, Mansoor Ali Khan, Viji Venkatesh, and Rangaraj Pandey. It streams on Sun NXT from September 25.

Who will like it?:Viewers who prefer stories mixing sports, social issues, and courtroom battles will find this movie a different choice.