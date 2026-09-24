Opposition Parties Plan Impeachment Motion Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar In Parliament: Congress

MENAFN - Live Mint) Opposition parties to move impeachment motion notice against CEC Gyanesh Kumar in both Houses of Parliament, sources close to Congress informed ANI.

They also said that Congress has reached out to the opposition parties on the issue. It will be submitted within the next two weeks

The notice is being drafted and will be vetted by legal experts before being submitted in both houses of parliament, they said.

This will be the opposition's third attempt to move a motion for Kumar's removal.

In the first attempt, the notice submitted in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha for Kumar's removal was rejected.

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Another notice moved by 73 opposition MPs on April 24 seeking Kumar's removal is pending in the Rajya Sabha. However, a fresh notice will be submitted in light of revelations in a report by The Indian Express, they said.

INDIA bloc allies are working together on the fresh notice, and it is a collective effort, the sources said.

Congress to organise nationwide protest tomorrow

Earlier today, the Congress directed its state units to organise protest marches to their respective state election commission offices on September 25, demanding Kumar's immediate arrest, removal from office, and an independent review of all decisions and electoral roll changes made under him.

All District Congress Committees (DCCs) will organise similar massive protest marches to their respective District Collectorates on September 28.

Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal said since day one, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has been exposing the "massive vote chori" exercise being spearheaded by the "BJP-controlled CEC Mr. Gyanesh Kumar".

After the massive revelations on Wednesday, Kumar's "treason" is out in the open and he must be arrested for his anti-national acts against our democracy, Venugopal said.

"The Congress will be taking to the streets on this burning issue, and all Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) have been instructed to organise massive protest marches to their respective State Election Commission Offices tomorrow, 25th September, firmly demanding his immediate arrest, his removal from office, and a comprehensive, independent review of all decisions and electoral roll changes made under him," Venugopal said.

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1What allegations are being made against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar?⌵

Opposition parties are alleging that Gyanesh Kumar has manipulated voter rolls, leading to significant deletions of votes, which they believe affects election outcomes. They are calling for his impeachment and removal.

2Why are opposition parties seeking to impeach CEC Gyanesh Kumar?⌵

The opposition, particularly the Congress party, is seeking Kumar's impeachment due to concerns about his decisions regarding the handling of voter registrations and allegations of 'vote chori,' which they claim threatens democratic integrity.

3How does the Election Commission justify its decision-making despite internal objections?⌵

The Election Commission states that differing views among its members are part of normal deliberative processes and that all official decisions are made unanimously, following established legal procedures.

4What is the role of the Election Commissioners in relation to CEC Gyanesh Kumar?⌵

The Election Commissioners share decision-making responsibilities with the Chief Election Commissioner, with decisions typically requiring a majority consensus among the commission's members.

5Should Gyanesh Kumar resign amidst the controversy over voter list revisions?⌵

Many opposition leaders believe Kumar should resign due to the serious allegations of vote manipulation and the internal dissent among Election Commissioners regarding electoral processes.

ECs raise concern about voter-list revision exercise

The move comes after the Indian Express reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi raised concerns at least 14 times in 10 months, mainly over the voter-list revision exercise that began last year.

“Their objections covered the manner in which the statutory voter registration Form 6 was amended, the handling of additions and deletions from voter lists, and centralised control over the electoral roll database,” according to the report

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Responding to their objections, the EC on Wednesday said that“differing views and observations are a normal part of deliberations in any institution, and that all its orders carry full legal sanction and follow established statutory procedures.”

In a statement, the poll panel also said that not only the three commissioners but every officer of the EC is fully authorised to submit suggestions to the commission to improve the electoral system.