Saudi Arabia Alerts Mecca Over Potential Missile, Drone Threat 2Nd Warning This Month

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Saudi defence issued alerts over a potential missile or drone threat targeting Mecca, a revered religious site in Islam, and other areas of the kingdom, including Jeddah, Yanbu and Tabuk. This is the second time this month the holiest site has received a similar warning.

"A warning has been issued by the National Early Warning Platform in Mecca City to alert of a potential danger," it said, with separate warnings issued for the Red Sea governorate of Yanbu, as well as the Taif, Jeddah and Tabuk regions.

The alerts were lifted a few minutes later. In recent weeks, alerts have been issued amid an uptick in attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis.

The ⁠Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen and much of ​the ​north, ⁠have been launching attacks towards Saudi ​Arabia since declaring ​a ⁠naval blockade against Riyadh in July, with strikes ⁠targeting ​Saudi vessels in ​the Red Sea.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)