Saudi Arabia Alerts Mecca Over Potential Missile, Drone Threat 2Nd Warning This Month
"A warning has been issued by the National Early Warning Platform in Mecca City to alert of a potential danger," it said, with separate warnings issued for the Red Sea governorate of Yanbu, as well as the Taif, Jeddah and Tabuk regions.
The alerts were lifted a few minutes later. In recent weeks, alerts have been issued amid an uptick in attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis.
The Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen and much of the north, have been launching attacks towards Saudi Arabia since declaring a naval blockade against Riyadh in July, with strikes targeting Saudi vessels in the Red Sea.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)
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