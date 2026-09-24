Lisa Doverspike On Seeing The Connections That Shape An Organization

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Consider a growing company preparing to enter a new market. Customer demand supports the move. The economics work. The leadership team sees an opportunity and wants to act. Then the team looks across the organization.

The expansion needs capital, technology, new employees, operating resources, and management attention. Several of the company's strongest operational leaders would need to launch the new location. Those same leaders are directing a major systems implementation. The technology team is at capacity. Recruiting in the new market will take time. Customer commitments are approaching key milestones.

The opportunity still makes sense, but the question changes. Instead of asking whether to expand, the leadership team asks what the expansion will trigger across the organization and what needs to happen to execute it well.

The answer may be yes, six months from now.

This hypothetical example illustrates something Lisa Doverspik has observed throughout more than 30 years in finance and organizational leadership: important decisions cross functional boundaries. A financial decision affects people and operations. An operating decision changes capital needs. A strategic initiative competes for management time and resources. Experienced executives see those connections and use them to shape the decision.

See the Connections

Lisa Doverspike notes that as organizations expand, teams develop deeper expertise. Finance evaluates capital and returns. Operations plans execution. Technology builds systems. Human resources develops talent. Legal addresses obligations and risk. Executives connect those perspectives.

In our hypothetical company, the financial analysis supports expansion. The leadership team then looks at execution and sees that the same people needed to launch the new market are leading critical work in the existing business. That changes the plan. The company can complete the systems implementation, expand leadership capacity, begin recruiting in the new market, and prepare the operating plan before committing its strongest leaders to the launch.

The opportunity has stayed the same. The organization has changed how it will pursue it.

This is where enterprise perspective adds value. Leaders connect resource allocation to execution, technology to scalability, talent to capacity, and timing to results. They identify where decisions intersect and determine which sequence gives the organization the strongest position.

They also ask different questions. Who will execute this? What other priorities need the same people? Which systems need to be ready? Where will management attention come from? What capabilities should be added? What needs to happen first? Those questions expose connections that a standalone financial or operating analysis can miss.

They can also uncover opportunities. A technology investment needed for one initiative may improve another part of the business. Developing a new leader may create capacity elsewhere. A market expansion may strengthen customer relationships beyond the new location. One decision can create value in several places when leaders see how the pieces connect.

Keep the Enterprise in View

A department evaluates a decision through the needs of its function. Executives evaluate how the decision serves the enterprise as a whole. Finance may prefer one timetable. Operations may prefer another. Commercial teams may want to move sooner. Each group brings information the organization needs. The executive team's job is to connect those perspectives, set priorities, allocate resources, and decide how to move forward. Seeing across functions also helps leaders test whether individual recommendations support the broader objectives of the enterprise.

Enterprise perspective becomes more important as organizations add people, markets, systems, investments, and business lines. Each addition creates more connections, and decisions travel farther across the enterprise. Capable leaders bring depth to the areas they know best, while senior executives connect those perspectives and focus their attention where enterprise perspective adds the greatest value: decisions that cross functions, compete for significant resources, or shape the organization's broader direction.

Return to our hypothetical company six months later. The systems implementation is complete. New leaders have assumed greater responsibility in the existing operations. The company has recruited key employees in the new market and refined the launch plan.

Now it moves.

The company used the time to build the capacity required to execute the opportunity well. Experienced leaders see the decision in front of them and the connections around it. They understand how capital, people, operations, technology, governance, and strategy interact. Then they use that understanding to set priorities and act.

A decision can look very different once you see what it sets in motion. The ability to see those connections helps leaders make better decisions, allocate resources more effectively, and strengthen the enterprise as a whole.

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