Tennessee United For Human Rights Launches A Season Of Human Rights Activities, From Peace Day Concert To Human Rights Day Celebration

Concert, youth workshop, holiday parades and annual celebration will bring the message of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights to Middle Tennessee this fall and winter.

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Nashville, Tennessee, Sep 24, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Tennessee United for Human Rights (TnUHR) today announced a full slate of events running from late September through Human Rights Day on December 10, inviting families, young people and community leaders across Middle Tennessee to learn about, celebrate and stand up for the human rights that belong to every person.







The season opens this Saturday with a Peace Day Concert and continues through the holidays with a youth workshop, parade participation and the organization's annual Human Rights Day celebration.

Upcoming events:

Peace Day Concert - Saturday, September 26, 6:00 p.m.

Community Hall, Church of Scientology Nashville, 1130 8th Ave South, Nashville, TN

Held in honor of the International Day of Peace, the concert brings local performers together for an evening of music celebrating peace and the rights shared by all people. RSVP with ....

Interactive Youth Workshop on Human Rights - December 6, 1:00 p.m.

Community Hall, Church of Scientology Nashville, 1130 8th Ave South, Nashville, TN

This hands-on workshop introduces young people to the 30 rights outlined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights through activities and discussion, equipping them to recognize and speak up for those rights in daily life. Best for ages 8-16, register with ....

Christmas Parades - Early December

A team of TnUHR youth volunteers will march in area Christmas parades, bringing a message of human rights and goodwill to holiday crowds.

Annual Human Rights Day Celebration - On or before December 10

TnUHR's annual celebration marks Human Rights Day, the anniversary of the United Nations' adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948. Details will be released as plans are finalized.

For more information or to get involved as a volunteer, visit .

About Tennessee United for Human Rights

Tennessee United for Human Rights is the local chapter of United for Human Rights, an international organization dedicated to educating people about the Universal Declaration of Human Rights at local, regional, national and international levels. Through educational materials, events and community outreach, TnUHR works to make human rights education widely available across Tennessee.