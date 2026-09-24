Stop Blaming Willpower: Kayla Bonkowski On What Behavioral Science Actually Says About Lasting Fitness Change

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)The fitness industry's most common explanation for why people fail is a character diagnosis. They lacked willpower. They were not committed enough. They wanted results without putting in the work. Kayla Bonkowski, a fitness athlete and social work graduate student in Sterling Heights, Michigan, holds a different explanation - and she has the academic training to back it up.

Willpower is finite. That is not an opinion. It is one of the most replicated findings in behavioral psychology. The resource that people use to resist temptation, override impulse, and maintain effortful behavior depletes with use. A fitness plan that depends entirely on willpower to sustain it is a plan that depends on a finite resource - and the plan will end when the resource runs out.

“Psychology says willpower is finite,” Bonkowski says.“That is not a personal failure. It is biology.”

What the Research Actually Says

The science of habit formation and behavior change has developed considerably beyond the motivational frameworks that most fitness marketing still uses. Researchers including BJ Fogg, James Clear, and the behavioral economics tradition broadly have documented what actually predicts whether a behavior persists over time: not motivation, not intention, and not willpower, but the design of the environment in which the behavior occurs.

Habits are not primarily a function of what people want. They are a function of what their environment makes easy, automatic, and socially reinforced. A person who has joined a gym with a class schedule that meets three times a week, who has a community of other athletes expecting to see them, and who has removed the decision-making layer from the behavior - that person will maintain the behavior more consistently than a person who relies on deciding each day whether to train.

Kayla Bonkowski holds a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Rochester College, earned Cum Laude in 2017. The behavioral science she studied in that program is not abstract in her life. It is the framework she has applied to her own fitness practice since beginning consistent training in 2021. The practice that has produced more than 70 pounds of weight loss and a competitive CrossFit career is not held together by exceptional willpower. It is held together by structure.

“The habit doesn't ask you how you feel about it,” she says.“That is what makes it a habit.”

The Problem with Motivation-First Fitness

The fitness industry is organized around motivation. Inspirational content, transformation stories, before-and-after imagery - all of it is designed to generate an emotional state that drives purchasing behavior and, in theory, fitness behavior. The emotional state is real. The behavior it produces tends to be short-term.

High motivation produces high initial engagement. People sign up for the gym, buy the equipment, start the program. Then life happens. Schedules shift. Fatigue accumulates. The emotional intensity that launched the behavior dissipates into the ordinary texture of daily life. The behavior that was organized around the emotion follows the emotion out the door.

Bonkowski has watched this pattern operate in the fitness culture around her, and she has been direct about what actually works differently. The athletes she has trained alongside in Macomb, Michigan, who have maintained consistent fitness practices over years are not unusually motivated people. They are people who have built environments that make consistent behavior the path of least resistance.

The class schedule exists whether or not they want to go. The community is present whether or not they feel inspired. The workout is posted whether or not they feel ready. The structure generates the behavior when the motivation is absent.

“If you are generating all of your fitness behavior from motivation, you will run out eventually,” she says.“The people who last have systems.”

Applying Behavioral Science to Fitness Practice

The behavioral science framework that Bonkowski applies to fitness is the same framework she is building toward applying in clinical social work practice. At Louisiana State University, where she is completing her Master of Social Work, the curriculum covers behavior change theory in the context of clinical intervention - how to design environments that support health behavior, how to reduce the friction between intention and action, how to build accountability structures that do not depend on the client's daily motivation.

The parallel is direct. A person who is trying to change their fitness behavior and a person who is trying to change their health behavior face the same fundamental challenge: intentions are not the problem. The problem is the gap between intention and consistent execution. The solution in both cases is not more motivation. It is better design of the environment and the behavior sequence.

For Bonkowski, this means that the structural elements of a fitness practice - the scheduled class time, the training community, the coach who knows your name and notices when you are absent - are not convenience features. They are the clinical ingredients that make the behavior hold.

“I spent years in a classroom learning about behavior change,” she says.“Then I went to the gym and learned it again from the inside. The research and the experience point to the same thing.”

Reframing Failure as Design Information

One of the most clinically useful reframes in behavioral science is the treatment of behavioral failure as design information rather than character information. When a person does not follow through on a fitness commitment, the traditional interpretation is motivational: they did not want it enough. The behavioral interpretation is structural: the design of their approach made the behavior too difficult to sustain.

This reframe has practical consequences. A person who believes they failed because of character flaws is unlikely to redesign their approach. They are more likely to conclude that they are the type of person who cannot maintain fitness commitments. A person who believes they failed because of design flaws is positioned to ask different questions: What made the behavior hard to initiate? What was the friction point? What would reduce that friction?

Kayla Bonkowski brings this diagnostic orientation to her own practice. She is completing her MSW at Louisiana State University, training in Macomb, Michigan, competing in LexArtis events including Battle of the Boxes and No Boys Allowed, and raising her son in Sterling Heights. The competing demands on her schedule are real. The fitness practice that holds within those demands is not the result of willpower that has outlasted everyone else's. It is the result of a structure that does not require daily willpower to maintain.

“Motivation is the spark,” she says.“Habit is the infrastructure. You need the infrastructure.”

A Different Standard for Fitness Culture

The fitness industry will not stop selling motivation because motivation sells. Aspirational content drives engagement. The emotional urgency that inspiration creates is a reliable engine for consumer behavior even when it is not a reliable engine for lasting fitness behavior.

Bonkowski is not trying to change the industry. She is offering a different standard in her own practice and in her approach to the fitness conversation. That standard is behavioral rather than motivational: does the practice hold when the motivation is absent? If yes, it is built on something durable. If no, it is built on something that will eventually run out.

In Sterling Heights, Michigan, she has been applying this standard since 2021. The practice has held through semesters of graduate school, through parenting demands, through the scheduling challenges that a full adult life reliably produces. It has held because it was designed to hold, not because she has never had a day when she did not feel like going.

“Motivation is the spark,” she says.“Habit is the infrastructure. You need the infrastructure.”

Structure beats motivation. That is not a motivational claim. It is the behavioral science position, tested against real life, by an athlete who has a psychology degree and enough data points to know which one actually holds.