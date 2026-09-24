Mingachevir Regatta 2026 To Be Held In Fuzuli

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Mingachevir Regatta 2026 international rowing and canoeing tournament will be held from September 29 to October 1.

The event is jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation (AWSF).

The traditional regatta will start for the second time in Fuzuli, at the Kondalan Reservoir.

The official opening ceremony and 200-metre kayak and canoe races will take place in Fuzuli on September 29. Special shows and entertaining quizzes will also be organized for Fuzuli residents, particularly children and teenagers. Participants will also have an opportunity to try rowing in recreational kayaks.

The regatta will continue over the following two days at the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center in Mingachevir. Competitions in all disciplines will be held there, with the winners determined at the end of the event.

More than 100 athletes from 12 countries - Azerbaijan, Czechia, Georgia, Hungary, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkiye, Ukraine and Uzbekistan - will compete at the Mingachevir Regatta.

Since 2022, the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation has regularly organized international rowing and canoeing competitions, including the President's Cup and Mingachevir Regatta, at the Sugovushan and Kondalanchay reservoirs.

This year, an international competition was held for the first time at the Sarsang Reservoir on the initiative of the President of Azerbaijan and President of the National Olympic Committee Ilham Aliyev. The first day of the President's Cup 2026 regatta, dedicated to the 103rd anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, was held at Sarsang Reservoir.