Egypt Detains 3 Israeli Nationals Over Alleged Security Violations

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Egyptian authorities have detained three Israeli nationals for more than six months over allegations involving security violations and activities reportedly affecting Egyptian national security, according to media reports.

The three suspects were reportedly referred for questioning by Egypt's General Intelligence Directorate following their detention, amid suspicions surrounding their activities in the country.

The suspects were identified in media reports as Bilal Masoudin, 27, Bilal Abu Eish, 28, and Ahmed Al-Douji, 25.

According to the reports, Egyptian security agencies had been monitoring the movements of the three men while they were staying in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh.

The arrests reportedly took place on March 21, 2026, when Egyptian security forces intercepted a taxi carrying the three near the Taba border crossing, shortly before they allegedly attempted to leave Egypt.

The reports said the men were subsequently referred for questioning by the General Intelligence Directorate as authorities investigated their activities and possible links to security-related violations.

Details regarding the specific allegations against the three men, the legal status of the investigation and whether formal charges have been filed have not been publicly established in the reports cited.