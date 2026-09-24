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Russian Attack Damages 120-Year-Old St. Pokrovsky Church In Kyiv

Russian Attack Damages 120-Year-Old St. Pokrovsky Church In Kyiv


2026-09-24 08:06:48
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Volodymyr Nakonechnyi, Head of the Podilskyi District State Administration.

According to him, the church's windows, domes and historic facade made of yellow Kyiv brick were damaged –“part of the church that has preserved the memory of this district for more than a century.”

Read also: Russian strikes damage Nova Poshta sorting depot in Kyiv

As reported by Ukrinform, Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles and drones overnight on September 24.

Photo: Volodymyr Nakonechnyi/Telegram

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UkrinForm

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