Russian Attack Damages 120-Year-Old St. Pokrovsky Church In Kyiv
According to him, the church's windows, domes and historic facade made of yellow Kyiv brick were damaged –“part of the church that has preserved the memory of this district for more than a century.”Read also: Russian strikes damage Nova Poshta sorting depot in Kyiv
As reported by Ukrinform, Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles and drones overnight on September 24.
Photo: Volodymyr Nakonechnyi/Telegram
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment