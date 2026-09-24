Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Jewelry Brand Dukachi's Facility In Kyiv

Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Jewelry Brand Dukachi's Facility In Kyiv


2026-09-24 08:06:47
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Dukachi co-founder Anna Knyzhenko said this on Facebook.

"Today, our jewelry facility was completely destroyed by a Russian missile. Our people are safe. We will rebuild everything else," Knyzhenko said.

Read also: Russian strikes damage Nova Poshta sorting depot in Kyiv

As reported, Russian forces attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles and drones overnight on September 24.

A 57-year-old woman was killed in the Podilskyi district and a 65-year-old man in the Solomianskyi district.

Eight more people aged between 25 and 77 were injured. A police officer was among those injured.

MENAFN24092026000193011044ID1111710062



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search