Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Jewelry Brand Dukachi's Facility In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Dukachi co-founder Anna Knyzhenko said this on Facebook.

"Today, our jewelry facility was completely destroyed by a Russian missile. Our people are safe. We will rebuild everything else," Knyzhenko said.

Russian strikes damage Nova Poshta sorting depot in Kyiv

As reported, Russian forces attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles and drones overnight on September 24.

A 57-year-old woman was killed in the Podilskyi district and a 65-year-old man in the Solomianskyi district.

Eight more people aged between 25 and 77 were injured. A police officer was among those injured.