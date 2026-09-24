Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Jewelry Brand Dukachi's Facility In Kyiv
"Today, our jewelry facility was completely destroyed by a Russian missile. Our people are safe. We will rebuild everything else," Knyzhenko said.Read also: Russian strikes damage Nova Poshta sorting depot in Kyiv
As reported, Russian forces attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles and drones overnight on September 24.
A 57-year-old woman was killed in the Podilskyi district and a 65-year-old man in the Solomianskyi district.
Eight more people aged between 25 and 77 were injured. A police officer was among those injured.
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