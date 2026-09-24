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Russian Attack Targets Energy And Border Infrastructure In Chernivtsi Region

Russian Attack Targets Energy And Border Infrastructure In Chernivtsi Region


2026-09-24 08:06:45
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by Ruslan Osypenko, Head of the Chernivtsi Regional Military Administration.

“The enemy targeted an energy facility and border infrastructure, including international crossing points on the Ukrainian-Romanian and Ukrainian-Moldovan borders,” the statement said.

Osypenko noted that three drones were destroyed by air defense forces outside populated areas.

Fortunately, there were no casualties or damage.

The fourth drone left the region and headed toward Romania's Suceava County.

Read also: Drone that crashed in Moldova identified as Russian Gerber

As reported, in Khmelnytskyi, an enemy drone struck a high-rise residential building.

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UkrinForm

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