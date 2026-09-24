One Policeman Martyred, Militant Killed In Peshawar's Warsak Road Encounter

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) One police officer was martyred and two others were injured in an exchange of fire between police and militants in the Garhi Sherdar area on Warsak Road in Peshawar, while one militant was also killed during the operation.

According to sources, a joint team of police and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted an operation in Garhi Sherdar after receiving information about the presence of militants. An exchange of fire took place during the operation.

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Police sources said one militant was killed, while three police officers were injured in the firing. One of the injured officers later succumbed to his wounds.

The two injured police officers were shifted to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) for medical treatment, while the body of the martyred officer was also brought to the hospital.

According to LRH spokesperson Muhammad Asim, both injured police officers were provided immediate medical treatment and are out of danger.