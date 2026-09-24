Eni Awarded 100% Stake In Sapukala Offshore Block In Indonesia

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Italian energy company Eni has been awarded a 100% participating interest in the Sapukala offshore block in Indonesia's Kutei Basin as part of the first Indonesia Petroleum Bidding Round 2026, the company said.

The award follows a joint study conducted with an Indonesian academic institution in line with local regulatory requirements, as well as Eni's participation in the direct offer bid round.

The Sapukala block covers a large deep-water area in the Kutei Basin, off East Kalimantan, at water depths ranging from 1,000 to 2,500 meters.

The block is located near Eni's existing operated and participated acreage and the future North Hub developments operated by Searah, a 50:50 joint venture between Eni and Petronas.

The North Hub includes the Geng North, Gehem, Gula and Geliga gas and condensate discoveries, which together contain more than 14 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of gas in place and around 800 million barrels of condensate, according to Eni.

"Based on the study conducted, the acreage is considered highly prospective," Eni said.

The company has recently completed a new seismic data acquisition program covering the Sapukala block, providing the basis for an accelerated evaluation of its exploration potential. Eni has operated in Indonesia since 2001 and currently directly operates the Peri-Mahakam and Makassar Strait blocks.

In June 2026, Eni and Petronas established Searah, with each company holding a 50% stake. The company combines the two groups' portfolios, capabilities and regional expertise to pursue long-term value creation and operational excellence across Indonesia and Malaysia.

Searah currently has a portfolio of 19 gas-producing and development assets, including 14 in Indonesia and five in Malaysia. The company produces around 350,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) and aims to increase sustainable production to more than 500,000 boe/d by 2028.