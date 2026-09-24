Nexentis: Mitocarex Strengthens Its Computational Drug Discovery Capabilities With Appointment Of Prof. Dan T. Major To Scientific Advisory Board

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading computational chemistry expert to advise MitoCareX as it expands its in silico drug-discovery capabilities

Ness Ziona, Israel, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexentis Technologies Inc. (“Nexentis”), (NASDAQ: NXTS) (“Nexentis” or the“Company”), a drug discovery company that also invests in solar energy assets based on the RTB (Ready to Build) business model, today announced that Prof. Dan T. Major has joined the Scientific Advisory Board (“SAB”) of its wholly owned subsidiary, MitoCareX Bio Ltd. (“MitoCareX”).

Prof. Major will provide scientific advice to MitoCareX on the evaluation and application of computational chemistry, and in silico approaches relevant to drug- discovery. His appointment supports MitoCareX's efforts to expand internal computational capabilities intended to inform the prioritization of discovery programs and opportunities.

Prof. Major is a Professor of Chemistry at Bar-Ilan University. His research interests include computational chemistry, computational biochemistry, in silico drug development, enzyme design, molecular simulations and cheminformatics. His research group develops and applies computational methods and software tools to study chemical and biological systems.

“We are pleased to welcome Prof. Dan T. Major to MitoCareX's Scientific Advisory Board,” said Dr. Alon Silberman, Chief Executive Officer of MitoCareX.“We believe that his experience in in silico modeling and drug discovery is highly relevant as we expand the internal scientific capabilities supporting our discovery programs. Prof. Major's perspective will help guide our evaluation of computational approaches across selected discovery priorities.”

MitoCareX utilizes computationally guided approaches for drug discovery. The Company is evaluating methods intended to support the scientific assessment and prioritization of selected discovery programs. The Company has previously initiated a drug-discovery collaboration with Boltz, an AI research lab that focuses on biomolecular foundation models and drug discovery workflows.

About MitoCareX Bio Ltd.

MitoCareX Bio Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexentis Technologies Inc., is advancing a focused drug-discovery platform designed to translate multidisciplinary scientific capabilities into potential therapeutic candidates. By integrating biology, chemistry and computationally enabled research, MitoCareX supports ongoing research activities directed toward candidate identification and development within its drug-discovery efforts.



About Nexentis Technologies Inc.

Nexentis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTS) owns 100% of MitoCareX Bio Ltd, a drug discovery company. Additionally, Nexentis adopted an investment strategy focused on European renewable energy assets utilizing a RTB (Ready to Build) business model. The Company is currently the lead investor in four solar projects across three European Union countries, all introduced by Solterra Renewable Energy Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Solterra Energy Ltd.

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Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“seeks,”“estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the anticipated contributions of Prof. Dan T. Major, D, MitoCareX's efforts to expand internal computational capabilities intended to inform the prioritization of discovery programs and opportunities and how the Company is evaluating methods intended to support the scientific assessment and prioritization of selected discovery programs. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's and its subsidiaries' actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among other things, our market and other conditions, history of losses and needs for additional capital to fund our operations and our inability to obtain additional capital on acceptable terms, or at all; uncertainties of cash flows and inability to meet working capital needs; the initiation, timing, progress and results of our preclinical studies, clinical trials and other product candidate development efforts; our ability to advance our product candidates into clinical trials or to successfully complete our preclinical studies or clinical trials; our receipt of regulatory approvals for our product candidates, and the timing of other regulatory filings and approvals; the clinical development, commercialization and market acceptance of our product candidates; our ability to establish and maintain strategic partnerships and other corporate collaborations; the implementation of our business model and strategic plans for our business and product candidates; the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our product candidates and our ability to operate our business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; competitive companies, technologies and our industry; risks related to not satisfying the continued listing requirements of Nasdaq Capital Market; and statements as to the impact of the political and security situation in Israel on our business. More information on these risks, uncertainties and other factors is included from time to time in the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 31, 2026 and other public reports filed with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. We are not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michal Efraty

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