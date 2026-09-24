Collective Metals Announces Appointment Of Curtis Riou To Its Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COLLECTIVE METALS INC. (CSE: COMT | OTC: CLLMF | FSE: TO1 ) (the“ Company” or“ Collective Metals”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Curtis Riou, P.Geo., to its Board of Directors, effective September 23, 2026. Mr. Riou is a Professional Geoscientist with more than 25 years of experience in environmental consulting and resource development across Canada's oil, gas and mining sectors. He serves as Chief Operating Officer of Apex Exploration and is a co-founder of X-Terra Environmental Services Ltd., a First Nation–owned environmental consulting firm. His background combines project management with environmental and regulatory expertise, bringing a practical perspective to the planning and oversight of resource projects. “We are pleased to welcome Curtis to Collective Metals' Board of Directors,” said Ram Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of Collective Metals.“His experience in resource development and environmental management will strengthen the board as we assess our exploration priorities and evaluate opportunities for the Company. We look forward to working with Curtis to establish a practical path forward for our portfolio.” About Collective Metals Collective Metals Inc. (CSE: COMT | OTC: CLLMF | FSE: TO1 ) is a resource exploration company specializing in critical and precious metals exploration in North America. The Company's Rocas project comprises 4,002 hectares, located 75 kilometers southwest of the Key Lake Mine and Mill facilities along Highway 914, and approximately 72 kilometers south of the present-day margin of the Athabasca Basin. The Project hosts several uranium showings, including historical mineralized outcrop grab samples along approximately 900 metres of strike length, grading up to 0.5 wt.% U 3 O 8 1. Social Media

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ON BEHALF OF COLLECTIVE METALS INC.

Ram Kumar, Chief Executive Officer



Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes“forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the management changes. Such information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the risk that the Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept the appointment; the loss of key personnel; and other risks common to the mining industry. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive.

The Company is an exploration stage company. Exploration is highly speculative in nature, involves many risks, and may not result in the discovery of mineral deposits that can be mined profitably. The Company has no mineral reserves on any of its properties. Consequently, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.