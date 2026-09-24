Cadillac Mines Appoints Pierre Beaudoin To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Ontario, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cadillac Mines Corporation (TSX:), ("" or the "") is pleased to announce the addition of Pierre Beaudoin to the Company's Board of Directors. Jaime Hartman, a current Director and original founder of the Company, has resigned from the Board to facilitate Mr. Beaudoin's appointment.

Mr. Beaudoin is a mineral processing professional with 40 years of international operating and project development experience. Most recently, Pierre was Chief Operating Officer of SilverCrest Metals Inc., where he successfully led the technical studies, construction, and ramp-up of the Las Chispas Mine in Mexico, delivering the project ahead of schedule, below budget during the pandemic, and with an efficient and rapid ramp-up to commercial production. Prior to SilverCrest, Mr. Beaudoin worked as Senior Vice President, Capital Projects, followed by Chief Operating Officer, with Detour Gold Corporation, during which time he was involved in the construction and operation of the Detour Lake Mine, now the largest gold mine in Canada. He also held capital projects and management roles with Barrick Gold Corporation. He currently serves as Chairman of Radisson Mining Resources Inc. and is a Director of Coeur Mining Inc.

Chairman of Cadillac Mines, Pierre Lassonde commented:“On behalf of the Board, I am very pleased to welcome Pierre as a Director of the Company. His experience developing and operating mines, particularly in Ontario and Quebec, is a perfect fit for our portfolio of assets. More broadly, his technical expertise and deep knowledge of the mining industry further strengthen our Board and provides tremendous value to our shareholders.” Mr. Lassonde continued,“On behalf of the entire Company, I would like to thank Jaime for all that he contributed over the last 11 years. His commitment and professionalism have been integral in getting Cadillac Mines to where it is today – thank you Jaime.”



About Cadillac Mines

Cadillac Mines Corporation is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing a growing portfolio of gold and critical mineral projects along the prolific Cadillac-Larder Lake Break in Ontario and Québec. Anchored by the historic Kerr-Addison Mine, the Company is focused on expanding its gold resource base, advancing the Geminid nickel deposit and unlocking the broader potential of its district-scale Abitibi land position. Through disciplined exploration, technical excellence and responsible development, Cadillac Mines is working to create lasting value for shareholders, communities and other stakeholders. For more information about the Company, please visit .

Additional Information

For further information, please contact:

Hannes Portmann, Chief Financial Officer

...