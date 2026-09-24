Senior Innovation Recognizes Vital Fjord's Upriser As The 2026“Bathroom Safety Product Of The Year”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual Awards Program Recognizes The Best Of Companies, Services and Products Across The Senior Care Industry

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Senior Innovation Awards today announced that the UpRiser from Vital Fjord is the winner of“Bathroom Safety Product of the Year.” The Senior Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive senior care and aging-related industries.

Vital Fjord's UpRiser is a design-driven, battery-operated height-adjustable toilet seat lift that supports people who experience difficulty sitting down or standing up from the toilet. The solution uses a true vertical lift instead of tilting the user forward, offering a more natural sitting and standing movement. Users can keep their feet grounded during transfers, maintaining a more stable and proper posture throughout the motion.

When lowered, UpRiser aligns with the height of a standard toilet seat, preserving everyday comfort and aesthetics. When activated, the smooth lifting motion gently raises the user, reducing strain on the user's knees and hips while also reducing the physical demands placed on caregivers and enhancing safety and confidence. The ergonomic up and down controls are positioned on both sides for intuitive access, regardless of hand dominance or bathroom layout.

Instead of clinical-looking equipment or raised toilet solutions, UpRiser integrates into existing bathrooms without structural modifications due to a battery-powered setup, smooth surfaces and concealed mechanical elements. The non-porous, seamless surface also ensures fast, hygienic cleaning.

Operating on an interchangeable dual-battery system, two rechargeable batteries are included - one in use and one charging- ensuring uninterrupted performance. There is also no hardwiring, permanent installation, or dependency on wall power. UpRiser is built from durable, high-quality materials and engineered for long-term reliability. Flexible and cordless, UpRiser is ideal for private homes, assisted living, rehabilitation environments, and temporary care situations.

“UpRiser is more than an assistive product; it is a design-driven independence solution. True to its Nordic design DNA, UpRiser is calm, rounded, and visually refined, built to eliminate exposed mechanics, sharp edges, and institutional aesthetics. The result is a bathroom solution that blends naturally into modern interiors, a design object rather than a medical device,” said Jason De Weerd, CEO of Vital Fjord.“Thank you to the Senior Innovation Awards for this incredible recognition. Independence begins in the most private moments. We'll keep delivering solutions that enhance life with grace, functionality, and lasting durability.”

UpRiser assembles without tools and mounts within minutes. The integrated baseplate houses the lifting technology discreetly, ensuring quiet, stable, and precise movement every time. Global demographics are shifting, driving the demand for solutions that support longer, healthier lives. Senior-focused products and services are evolving as consumers, caregivers, and providers become more informed. With advancements across healthcare, mobility, senior living, and other age-related channels, the industry is experiencing rapid growth, accelerating health outcomes, safety, and quality of life for older adults across the aging ecosystem.

The mission of the Senior Innovation Awards is to recognize leadership across the senior care and aging sector, honoring organizations, services, and solutions that meaningfully support quality of life, dignity, and long-term well-being for older adults and their communities. The awards recognize a range of senior industry categories, including Daily Living & Mobility Aids, Health & Wellness, Nutrition & Feeding, Cognitive & Engagement, Transportation & Accessibility, Caregiving & Support, and Senior Living & Community, among others. The 2026 Senior Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“UpRiser and Vital Fjord represent a new generation of bathroom safety. One of the most important and private safety challenges in daily life for seniors is safe toileting. Falls, instability, and loss of confidence in the bathroom can quickly reduce independence and cause serious injuries or long-term loss of mobility. Yet most solutions are awkward, hard to maintain and clinical-looking,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards.“UpRiser combines functional support, dignity, independence, and design in a product created for real everyday use. For bringing intelligent support into the bathroom in a way that feels natural, discreet, and empowering, we're awarding Vital Fjord with 'Bathroom Safety Product of the Year.'”

About The Senior Innovation Awards

Part of the Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, the Senior Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding senior care and aging industry. The Senior Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of senior care industry companies and products including Senior Living, Home & Community-Based Care, Health & Wellness, Mobility & Safety, Caregiver Support, Memory Care and more. For more information visit:

About Vital Fjord

Vital Fjord develops thoughtfully designed solutions that support independence, dignity, and quality of life. Built on Scandinavian design principles and decades of experience in motion technology, the company creates products that combine functionality, visual calm, and human-centered innovation for modern living and care environments.

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Senior Innovation Awards

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949.667.4475