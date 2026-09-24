Marea Therapeutics, A Subsidiary Of Lisata Therapeutics, Announces Upcoming Late-Breaking Presentation Of MAR001 Clinical Data At The American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Late-breaking presentation will highlight Phase 2b clinical data for MAR001, a potential first-in-class antibody targeting ANGPTL4 designed to lower triglycerides and improve metabolic function

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO and LIBERTY CORNER, N.J., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marea Therapeutics, Inc. (“Marea”), a subsidiary of Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LSTA) (“Lisata”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the latest advances in human genetics to develop first-in-class, next-generation medicines for cardioendocrine diseases, today announced that data from the Phase 2b TYDAL study of MAR001, a potential first-in-class monoclonal antibody targeting angiopoietin-like protein 4 (ANGPTL4), will be presented in a late-breaking science session at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2026, taking place November 6-9, 2026, in Chicago, Illinois.

Presentation details are as follows:

Title: TYDAL-TIMI 78: A Randomized Trial of ANGPTL4 Inhibition With MAR001 in Adults With Elevated Triglycerides and Remnant Cholesterol Concentrations

Session: LBS.05: Late-breaking Science: New Frontiers in Cardiometabolic Risk Reduction

Date/Time: Monday, November 9, 2026, 8:00 a.m. CT

About MAR001/005

MAR001 is a potential first-in-class monoclonal antibody in clinical development that targets ANGPTL4, a protein that is highly expressed in adipose tissue. By inhibiting ANGPTL4 and thereby augmenting lipoprotein lipase (LPL) activity, MAR001 is designed to lower triglycerides and improve adipose tissue function. Human genetic data has identified ANGPTL4 as a highly promising therapeutic target because loss of function alleles lead to lower triglyceride levels, improved adipose distribution, better insulin sensitivity, and protection from cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes.

MAR005, a half-life-extended version of MAR001 with an improved pharmacokinetic profile, is Marea's planned Phase 3 candidate and is in clinical development for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia (sHTG), a condition characterized by very high triglyceride levels. Preclinical models with MAR001 demonstrated reduction in triglycerides, remnant cholesterol and ectopic fat, and improved insulin sensitivity. MAR001 has demonstrated strong Phase 1 and 2a results and is in Phase 2b clinical development.

About Marea Therapeutics

Marea Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the latest advances in human genetics to develop first-in-class, next-generation medicines for cardioendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate, MAR001, is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia (sHTG), a condition characterized by very high triglyceride levels. The company is also advancing MAR002 for the treatment of acromegaly.

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. Following its acquisition of Marea, Lisata's lead product candidate is MAR001, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia (sHTG), a condition characterized by very high triglyceride levels. The company is also advancing MAR002 for the treatment of acromegaly.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning Lisata and Marea, including the acquisition of Marea by Lisata (the“Transaction”) and other matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements relating to the company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future including, without limitation, statements regarding expectations regarding or plans for the company's pipeline, including its ongoing clinical trials, research and development programs and the expected timing for key milestones; and the potential benefits of MAR001/005 and MAR002. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words“opportunity,”“potential,”“milestones,”“pipeline,”“can,”“goal,”“aim,”“strategy,”“target,”“seek,”“anticipate,”“achieve,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intends,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“possible,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“will,”“would” and similar expressions (including the negatives of these terms or variations of them) may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the company or the Transaction will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the company's control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to those uncertainties and factors described under the heading“Risk Factors” in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on March 12, 2026, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors included in other filings by the company from time to time, as well as risk factors associated with companies, such as Marea, that operate in the biotechnology industry. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this press release, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein. The company does not undertake or accept any duty to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements. This press release does not purport to summarize all of the conditions, risks and other attributes of an investment in the company.

Contacts:

Lisata:

Investors and Media:

John Menditto

...

Marea:

Media:

1AB

Katie Engleman

katie@1abmedia.com

Investors:

Meru Advisors

Lauren Glaser

...