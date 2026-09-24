Getty Realty Corp. To Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Getty Realty Corp. will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, October 22, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET. To participate in the call, please dial 1-877-423-9813, or 1-201-689-8573 for international participants, ten minutes before the scheduled start. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting the investors section of the Company's website at ir.gettyrealty.com.

If you cannot participate in the live event, a replay will be available on Thursday, October 22, 2026, beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 5, 2026. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921, or 1-412-317-6671 for international participants, and reference pass code 13762493.

About Getty Realty Corp.

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of September 22, 2026, the Company's portfolio included 1,269 freestanding properties located in 46 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.