Liner Launches Liner Model API To Cut Enterprise LLM Costs By More Than 50%

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New API automatically routes requests to the most cost-efficient model capable of handling each task, helping companies avoid paying frontier-model prices for routine AI workloads

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liner, an AI agent solutions company, launched Liner Model API, a model-routing API designed to help companies reduce the cost of running AI applications without requiring developers to manually select, benchmark or switch between large language models.

Companies often pay frontier-model prices for AI tasks that could be handled by less expensive models. Liner Model API is designed to eliminate that inefficiency by automatically routing each request to the most cost-efficient model capable of handling it.

Liner Orchestrator was refined through performance validation in real-world usage environments and further validated through controlled benchmark testing to assess model performance and cost efficiency. Following the deployment of Liner Orchestrator, Liner says its internal token expenses in August were reduced by more than 50% compared with the first half of 2026.

The results reflect the broader approach behind Liner Orchestrator: rather than sending every request to the same model, the system evaluates the expected quality and cost of candidate models and routes each request to the most cost-efficient model capable of handling the task. The API is designed to handle a wide range of requests, from everyday questions to more demanding workloads involving coding, reasoning and deep research.

For developers, the routing approach means a single API can be used across workloads that might otherwise require ongoing model selection and cost optimization. Liner's system selects one model for each request rather than calling multiple models simultaneously, avoiding the additional token costs associated with multi-model approaches.

Liner Model API is currently priced at $1 per 1 million input tokens, $6 per 1 million output tokens and $0.10 per 1 million cached input tokens. Based on comparisons with publicly available model pricing, Liner estimates the API can cost at least 50% less than comparable models in the same performance tier. Actual savings will depend on traffic composition, model usage and workload requirements.

The company has also published benchmark results and pricing comparisons for Liner Model API, allowing developers to examine performance and estimate potential savings based on their own model spending. The benchmark results compare Liner Model API's performance against frontier models including Claude Sonnet 5 and GPT-5.6-Terra.

“Routing every query to a frontier model is the equivalent of spinning up a supercomputer just to solve basic arithmetic,” said Luke Kim, CEO of Liner.“Liner Model API eliminates the constant operational headache developers face when trying to benchmark, price and swap out models as they hit the market.”

The API is accessible through Liner's developer platform, where developers can create an API key, review benchmark results and use a cost-savings calculator to estimate potential savings based on their current model spend.

For more information and detailed benchmark results, visit Liner Model API.

About Liner

Liner is an evidence-first AI research platform designed for people who need answers they can verify. By prioritizing citation-backed outputs and source traceability, Liner helps users quickly audit claims, evaluate information quality and conduct research with greater speed and confidence. The platform is used by students, educators, professionals and knowledge workers around the world who want AI that supports trustworthy learning and decision-making.

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Len Fernandes

Firecracker PR for Liner

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