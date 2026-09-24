Synack Expands Access To AI And Human Penetration Testing Across Cloud And Public Sector Marketplaces

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Security buyers can find Synack's AI and human penetration testing through marketplaces such as AWS, Microsoft, Google Cloud, the Tradewinds Marketplace and Carahsoft's AWS DSOR program

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synack, the AI + human penetration testing platform for continuous security validation, today highlighted purchasing options for its AI and human penetration testing through AWS Marketplace, Microsoft Marketplace and Google Cloud Marketplace, alongside public sector channels through the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace and Carahsoft's AWS Marketplace Distributor Seller of Record (DSOR) program.

For many organizations, purchasing decisions increasingly run through the marketplaces and procurement vehicles they already use to manage cloud spend and vendor relationships. Making Synack available across these widely used platforms lets security teams buy penetration testing the way that best fits their needs. Security buyers can easily get started with the Synack PTaaS Platform, which brings together Sara AI Pentesting and human-led penetration testing from the Synack Red Team.

Where Synack Is Available

Synack is listed on AWS Marketplace, Microsoft Marketplac and Google Cloud Marketplace.

For U.S. Public Sector buyers specifically, Synack is also available through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office's Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, where Sara AI Pentesting has achieved "Awardable" status, and through Carahsoft's AWS Marketplace DSOR program, which makes Synack offerings accessible through Carahsoft's reseller network and via AWS Marketplace private offers.

"Security leaders don't buy penetration testing in a vacuum, and government buyers navigate an even more specific set of procurement rules than commercial teams do," said Angela Heindl-Schober, Chief Marketing Officer at Synack. "Being available where our customers already buy from means security and procurement teams can get started with AI- and human-powered security testing without adding a new process."

"Wherever they buy from, customers are getting the same thing: AI-driven discovery with human validation, on one platform," said Mark Kuhr, Co-founder and CTO at Synack. "Synack brings together the scale of agentic AI with the creativity and judgement from human experts for the best of both worlds."

Learn more about Synack's partnerships at synack.com/partners.

About Synack

Synack is the AI + human penetration testing platform for continuous security validation. Sara AI Pentesting combines agentic AI with the Synack Red Team, a rigorously vetted global community of security researchers, to expand testing coverage and prove real-world exploitability. The Synack Platform gives organizations control and visibility across testing activity, validated findings and remediation status. Synack supports point-in-time and continuous penetration testing across web applications, APIs, mobile applications, cloud and host infrastructure, internal environments and AI or LLM systems. Founded by former NSA operatives, Synack has enabled nearly 10 million hours of security testing to protect critical assets across enterprise, public-sector and highly regulated environments. Learn more at synack.com and on LinkedIn.









Angela Heindl-Schober is Chief Marketing Officer at Synack, the leading platform for human and agentic AI-powered penetration testing. With nearly three decades building and scaling global marketing organizations inside US technology companies, she has partnered with CEOs, boards, and investors to position companies for category leadership and sustained growth. Before joining Synack, Angela held senior marketing leadership roles at Vectra AI and HYCU, where she was SVP Global Marketing and a member of the Executive Leadership Team. She writes about cybersecurity strategy, CISO leadership, and what it takes to build marketing into a genuine growth engine.

Media Contact

Katy Nally

Senior Content Marketing Manager

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at