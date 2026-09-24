Diginex Consolidates Group-Wide Expertise And Launches Sustainability Science & Intelligence Initiative To Accelerate Product Innovation And Drive Measurable Client Outcomes



Group-wide activity integrates advisory, regulatory and methodological expertise across Diginex products and solutions

Under the leadership of new interim CEO, Archana Kotecha, the intention is to turn insight into practical action and ultimately help clients achieve better, measurable outcomes. Johannes Weber named VP of Sustainability Science and Intelligence



LONDON, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: DGNX) (“Diginex” or the“Company”), a leading provider of Sustainability RegTech solutions, today announced the consolidation of a new, Group-level Subject Matter Expertise (“SME”) Group, bringing together the Company's scientific, regulatory and methodological expertise to support product development and advisory delivery in order to help clients move from information to insights, leveraging data to drive measurable outcomes and improve performance.

The initiative marks a continued step in Diginex's business integration strategy, aimed at delivering best-in-class solutions. It extends the integration mandate Archana Kotecha carried as Chief Impact Officer, when she was tasked with bringing the Diginex, Plan A, Matter and The Remedy Project offerings together into unified commercial solutions. Since being appointed interim Chief Executive Officer on August 31, 2026, Ms. Kotecha has moved to build that mandate into a clearer, Group-level capability.

A Group-Wide Initiative for ESG Intelligence, Product Development and Advisory

The SME Group will operate across three core pillars:

Science & Intelligence: bringing together scientific, regulatory and methodological expertise to inform Diginex's solutions and help translate complex sustainability requirements into actionable intelligence.

Products & Upgrades: embedding subject-matter expertise into product development, methodologies, data logic and future product enhancements.

Advisory Services: applying the Group's combined expertise to practical client solutions across environmental and human rights challenges, enabling its clients to take strategic and financial decisions based on the data its tools provide.

Johannes Weber has been appointed VP of Sustainability Science and Intelligence.

Johannes Weber is an environmental management and sustainability professional with 14 years of international affairs and business experience advising ministerial and C-level decision-makers at the intersection of innovation and sustainable development.

Prior to his appointment as VP, Sustainability Science and Intelligence at Diginex, he served as the Director of Sustainability Solutions at Plan A in Berlin, where he was responsible for developing the company's carbon accounting capabilities and advisory services. Prior to his role at Plan A, Johannes was Head of Global Sustainability at Bird Rides. He also spent nearly a decade at the OECD in Paris, where he delivered strategic recommendations to national governments to accelerate green technology uptake and sustainable urban infrastructure.

Management Commentary

“As Chief Impact Officer, I began the work of connecting our expertise more intentionally, ensuring that our products and advisory services draw on the depth of scientific, regulatory and specialist knowledge across the Group. Establishing this as a clearer, Group-level capability is a natural next step,” said A rchana Kotecha, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Diginex.“By bringing our scientific, regulatory, and specialist expertise closer to how we develop our products and deliver for clients, we can strengthen our methodologies, turn insight into practical action and ultimately help our clients achieve better, measurable outcomes.”

“I am pleased to take on this role at a moment when clients need scientific and regulatory expertise translated into practical, day-to-day decisions,” said Johannes Weber, VP of Sustainability Science and Intelligence at Diginex.“Our focus in Science & Intelligence is to make sure that expertise doesn't sit apart from the business; it should shape how our products are built and how our advisory teams support clients on ESG and human rights challenges.”

About Diginex

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: DGNX) ("Diginex" or the "Company") is a London-headquartered RegTech business, providing ESG, sustainability and compliance solutions through an integrated platform trusted by global enterprises and financial institutions.

Its portfolio of products and services spans the full sustainability lifecycle, including Diginex ESG (reporting), Plan A (carbon accounting), Matter (data and investment intelligence), Lumen (supply chain risk and traceability), Apprise (worker voice), and The Remedy Project (human rights remediation), combining technology, analytics and advisory services to turn verified data into decision-ready business intelligence.

For more information, please visit the Company's website:

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, including statements regarding leadership transition and integration of recently acquired businesses. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“approximates,”“believes,”“hopes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“projects,”“intends,”“plans,”“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“may” or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the ability of the parties to consummate the proposed transaction; satisfaction of closing conditions to the consummation of the proposed transaction; the impact of the announcement of the proposed transaction on the Company's relationships with its employees, existing customers or potential future customers, and the risk factors described in the Company's 2026 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on August 13, 2026. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

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