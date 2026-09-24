Dillard's Offers Exclusive Southern Living Christmas Cookbook

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Benefit Select Ronald McDonald House Chapters in the U.S.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NYSE: DDS) Dillard's is pleased to further its commitment to Ronald McDonald House® with Dillard's 32nd annual holiday fundraiser. Since 1994, Dillard's has supported Ronald McDonald House families with a fundraiser benefiting select Chapters across the United States.







The Southern Living Christmas Cookbook benefiting Ronald McDonald House® is now available exclusively at Dillard's.

Create some magic with this all-new cookbook from Southern Living, featuring inventive recipes and holiday decorating ideas. Find inspiration from Southern Living stylists using pieces from the Southern Living Home Collection, exclusively at Dillard's. With 100+ brand-new recipes and 115+ full-color photos throughout, this Christmas 2026 cookbook is the must-have resource for entertaining with elegance and ease this holiday season.

The cookbook is available now in all Dillard's stores nationwide and online at dillards.com for just $15. Profits from the sale of the cookbook will benefit select Ronald McDonald House Chapters in Dillard's markets in the U.S.

“In 2026, Ronald McDonald House provided more than 2.9 million overnight stays for families with children who are ill or injured around the world,” said Lauren Biedron, Global Chief Philanthropy Officer at Ronald McDonald House.“We're incredibly grateful for Dillard's continuous support of our mission through the sale of their Southern Living Christmas Cookbook.”

Now in its 32nd year of support, Dillard's has raised more than $16.3 million to benefit Ronald McDonald House.“Our continued relationship with Ronald McDonald House gives all of us at Dillard's an enormous sense of pride. We look forward to another successful fundraiser this year and are honored to support Ronald McDonald House programs in our communities,” said Denise Mahaffy, Senior Vice President of Dillard's.

Ronald McDonald House is an independent, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that cares for families when they have children who are ill or injured. Through a global network of 250 independently operated Chapters in more than 60 countries and regions, we surround families with the resources, services, and support they need, removing barriers so they can be at the heart of their child's care and ensure the best possible health outcomes. For more information, visit ronaldmcdonaldhouse.org.

Dillard's was founded by William T. Dillard in 1938 in Nashville, Arkansas, with an $8,000 investment in a hometown department store. Today, Dillard's, Inc. ranks among the nation's largest fashion retailers – operating 272 Dillard's stores, including 28 clearance centers, spanning 30 states and an Internet store at dillards.com. The Company focuses on delivering style, quality, and value to its customers by offering premium fashion apparel, beauty, and home collections from national and exclusive brand sources. Dillard's complements this curated product assortment with exceptional, client-focused customer care.

CONTACT:

Julie Guymon

Dillard's

501.376.5965

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at