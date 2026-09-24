Armour Cybersecurity Launches Armoured Alliance To Help Msps And IT Providers Scale Cybersecurity Services Across The Americas

MENAFN - GetNews)"David Chernitzky, CEO of Armour Cybersecurity, announced the launch of Armoured Alliance, a partner program that helps MSPs and IT providers across the Americas expand their cybersecurity offerings, supported by the company's offices in Toronto and Miami."Armour Cybersecurity, headquartered in Toronto with U.S. offices in Miami, its gateway to Latin America, has launched Armoured Alliance, a partner program that helps MSPs, IT integrators, consultants and resellers expand their cybersecurity offerings without building capabilities in-house. The program builds on 65+ partners in 22 countries and aims to add 50 to 60 partners across the Americas over the next 12 months.

TORONTO - September 24, 2026 - Armour Cybersecurity, a cybersecurity services company headquartered in Toronto with U.S. offices in Miami, today announced the official launch of Armoured Alliance, a structured partner program that helps Managed Service Providers (MSPs), IT integrators, consultants and technology resellers expand their cybersecurity offerings without building and operating specialized security capabilities in-house.

Armoured Alliance formalizes a channel network that already includes more than 65 partners and sales agents serving customers in 22 countries. With the launch, Armour Cybersecurity is adding dedicated partner enablement, sales resources, technical support and flexible engagement models designed to help partners grow their cybersecurity business.

"From the beginning, we knew our ability to scale globally would depend on the strength of our partners," said David Chernitzky, CEO of Armour Cybersecurity. "Our partners have extended our reach into markets that would have been difficult to serve on our own. Armoured Alliance is the next step in that evolution, giving them more structure, support and resources as we grow together."

A Faster Path to Cybersecurity Revenue for MSPs

Demand for cybersecurity services continues to create opportunities for MSPs and IT service providers. Building a mature security practice, however, requires significant investment in specialized talent, technology, security operations, compliance expertise and ongoing training.

Armoured Alliance gives partners access to Armour Cybersecurity's full service portfolio while allowing them to stay focused on their customer relationships. The portfolio includes:



Cybersecurity Advisory Services

Cyber Defense Professional Services

Cyber Defense Managed Services Incident Response Services

The program supports multiple business models, including referral arrangements, reseller agreements, co-managed services and fully white-labeled offerings.

"Many MSPs and IT integrators see the demand for cybersecurity, but building the people, technology and processes to deliver it can take years," said Chernitzky. "Armoured Alliance gives them another path. Partners can expand their portfolio and create new revenue immediately, backed by our technical expertise, operational infrastructure and an ecosystem of more than 80 cybersecurity technology vendors."

Partner Ownership and Flexibility

Protecting the partner relationship is a core principle of the program. Opportunities are formally registered, and partners retain ownership of the customer relationship regardless of engagement model, giving MSPs and IT providers confidence when introducing Armour Cybersecurity's capabilities to their clients.

Partners also receive sales enablement resources, training, cybersecurity methodologies, marketing support and operational frameworks to help them identify opportunities and bring services to market.

Armour Cybersecurity plans to introduce Silver, Gold and Platinum partner tiers in early 2027, with increased engagement, margin opportunities and access to strategic resources as partners advance.

Toronto and Miami: Anchoring Growth Across the Western Hemisphere

Armour Cybersecurity plans to add 50 to 60 partners over the next 12 months, with a focus on North America, Latin America and other markets across the Western Hemisphere.

The company's two main offices underpin that strategy. Toronto serves as Armour Cybersecurity's headquarters and base for the Canadian market, while Miami serves as both its U.S. hub and a strategic gateway to Latin America. As one of the region's leading centers for cross-border business, finance and technology, Miami positions Armour Cybersecurity close to partners and customers throughout Latin America, where the company already supports organizations in markets including Colombia, Chile, Peru and Ecuador.

"Miami is where much of Latin America does business, and that makes it a natural base for building our partner network in the region," said Birthe Holm, LatAm Sales Director. "Being there, with bilingual teams and a deep understanding of these markets, lets us support partners across the Americas with the same responsiveness they'd expect from a local provider."

"We believe the future of cybersecurity growth is built on trusted partnerships," said Chernitzky. "Our success so far would not have been possible without our partner community. By formalizing Armoured Alliance and investing in enablement and collaboration, we're creating a model where partners grow their business while delivering stronger protection to their customers."

MSPs, IT providers and consultants interested in joining the Armoured Alliance Partner Program can learn more at Cybersecurity Channel Partner Program for MSPs | Armour.

About Armour Cybersecurity

Armour Cybersecurity is a cybersecurity services company headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with U.S. offices in Miami, Florida, its hub for Latin American operations. The company provides cybersecurity advisory, professional, managed and incident response services to organizations across North America, Latin America and international markets.

Armour Cybersecurity helps organizations identify, manage and reduce cyber risk through strategic advisory, security assessments, secure AI adoption, managed security services, compliance and governance, identity and access management, penetration testing, threat intelligence and incident response.

Through its Armoured Alliance partner program, Armour Cybersecurity enables MSPs, IT providers, consultants and technology partners to grow revenue by expanding their cybersecurity offerings. Learn more at or contact us via ....