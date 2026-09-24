Claris Bio Establishes Corporate Headquarters In San Francisco

The new headquarters, located at 701 Gateway Blvd., Suite 250, South San Francisco, is effective October 2026. Claris' relocation follows a period of significant company momentum, including the close of a $118 million Series B financing and the appointments of Stephen Brady as President and CEO, Brian Baum as Chief Commercial Officer, and Marc de Garidel as Chairman of the Board.

“The Bay Area is the birthplace of biotech and home to one of the world's deepest concentrations of biotech talent, capital, and scientific innovation, making it the ideal location for Claris as we work towards building a leading ophthalmology company,” said Stephen Brady, President and CEO of Claris.“As we advance CSB-001 toward pivotal development, being embedded in this ecosystem will help us recruit additional premier talent and build the infrastructure this next phase demands. Ultimately, this move positions us to execute on our long-term vision of delivering transformative therapies for people living with serious ocular conditions.”

Claris expects the relocation to support hiring across a broad range of functions, including commercial, clinical development, and finance as the company prepares for its planned pivotal program and pre-commercialization activities.

About Claris Bio

Claris Biotherapeutics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing transformative therapies for sight-threatening conditions where no or limited treatment options exist. Backed by a Series B financing from a premier syndicate of life sciences investors and financed through pivotal development, Claris is advancing its lead therapeutic candidate, CSB-001 (oremepermin alfa ophthalmic solution), for limbal stem cell deficiency (LSCD), a blinding disease of the ocular surface with no approved pharmacologic treatment. The company intends to initiate pivotal studies in the first half of 2027, informed by WAYFINDER, the company's ongoing non-interventional natural history study in LSCD. If successful, CSB-001 would be the first pharmacologic treatment for LSCD, offering a reliable, accessible, and scalable non-surgical option that moves medical management beyond today's palliative care toward meaningful, lasting improvements in vision and ocular surface health. Foundational intellectual property for Claris was based on the scientific work of Drs. Reza Dana, MD, MSc, MPH, and Sunil Chauhan, DVM, PhD, both from Massachusetts Eye and Ear and the Harvard Medical School Department of Ophthalmology. To learn more, visit .

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