Bairesdev's Rodrigo Outumuro Named To HR's Rising Stars 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HR Executive recognized Outumuro for AI programs that predict attrition risk and personalize training for BairesDev's talent base of over 4,000

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BairesDev ®, one of the largest bootstrapped companies in the world, today announced that Rodrigo Outumuro, its Vice President of People Experience (PeopleX), has been named one of HR Executive's HR's Rising Stars 2026. The annual program recognizes emerging HR leaders, and this year's nominations were judged with a new emphasis on demonstrating impact through data. At BairesDev, whose business is providing enterprise clients with engineering talent, people strategy is not a support function, it is what keeps clients engagements staffed and stable. Outumuro joins a list of past honorees from companies including Dell, Amazon, Microsoft, ServiceNow, RBC and PwC.

“Traditional engagement and turnover numbers are postmortem. They raise flags and awareness when it's too late to act or course-correct,“ said Rodrigo Outumuro, Vice President of People Experience at BairesDev.“What I want for PeopleX, and for the HR function generally, is to get good at preventing the problem instead of reacting to it, through programs with intentionally designed impact for the employee that still add real value to the business.”

Outumuro was recognized for a series of PeopleX programs built to make employee experience more predictive and less reliant on informal, in-person visibility, a constraint for any organization managing a fully remote workforce. In Q4 2025, Outumuro's team concluded that BairesDev's existing learning platform was no longer meeting the organization's needs or aligned with leadership's near-term strategy, and pivoted to a new AI-driven learning model instead. This change cut planning and training-needs analysis time by 66%, reduced content production from multiple days to under an hour, and increased learner confidence and content absorption by an average of 30%. BairesDev has since trained its full Learning Experience team on the underlying AI tools and workflows rather than concentrating that capability in a single specialist.

The shift changed what the team could produce, along with how quickly. Learning Experience can now build training in multiple formats within a single sprint, matching the format to how a given team actually learns rather than defaulting to one-size-fits-all methodologies. That same flexibility lets the team turn around content tailored to a specific client engagement or market need as it comes up, instead of waiting for a scheduled curriculum refresh.

Outumuro also leads BairesDev's Talent Retention Tool, an AI-powered model that flags attrition risk using variables such as career progression, compensation history and performance. The model doesn't tell anyone what to do or say, but surfaces a name and the surrounding context to a trained PeopleX team member who studies that context and then has a conversation with the employee that otherwise would not have happened. Over the past year, those conversations have helped reduce turnover by 50% and re-engage 94% of the flagged employees.

He is now extending that same approach through the BD Xperience Score, a new model that measures whether employees are receiving the right PeopleX resources and touchpoints at the right points in their lifecycle, combining AI-based flagging with human review across BairesDev's workforce of more than 4,000 professionals in 40+ countries.

BairesDev's remote-first culture, which underpins these programs, was the subject of a 2025 Harvard Business School case study,“BairesDev: Culture and Growth.” Two employee-led programs Outumuro has backed, Circles and Global Ambassadors program, have also drawn outside recognition. Circles received a 2026 Gold Globee Award® for Collaborative Technology Implementation. As a part of the HR's Rising Stars Recognition, HR Executive will profile Outumuro on its homepage and recognize him at the HR Tech Conference in Las Vegas, Oct. 20-22, 2026.

About BairesDev

BairesDev provides nearshore software development services to some of the world's largest and most respected companies, like Google, Pinterest, Adobe, Rolls-Royce Johnson & Johnson, Salesforce. Backed by 4,000+ people across LATAM, BairesDev has delivered high-quality software in over 130 industries.

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