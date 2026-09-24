ABM Wins 2026 Gartner Marketing And Communications Award For Brand And Reputation Excellence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition highlights the strategy and measurable impact behind ABM's“Driving possibility, together” brand transformation

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions, today announced it has won the Brand and Reputation Excellence category in the 2026 Gartner Marketing and Communications Awards for Driving Possibility Together: ABM Rebrand Launch. The global awards program recognizes transformative marketing and communications work that delivers measurable business impact. The award highlights ABM's enterprise-wide brand transformation, which brought the full breadth of the company's capabilities and expertise to the forefront, reinforcing its position as a strategic partner delivering integrated, technology-enabled solutions across industries.

Launched through an integrated,“inside-out” strategy designed to first engage ABM team members before taking the new brand to market, the transformation has delivered measurable impact across key audiences. Since the launch, website conversion rates have increased 60%, regular use of ABM's new Brand Center has reached 75% of staff and management -- more than double its initial goal -- and digital media and sports sponsorships have generated 40 million impressions, more than twice ABM's previous average.

“As ABM has evolved, so too has the breadth of our capabilities and the ways we help clients address increasingly complex facility and infrastructure needs,” said Cary Bainbridge, Chief Marketing Officer at ABM.“We saw an opportunity to build a brand that more fully reflects that evolution -- bringing our expertise, innovation and integrated solutions to the forefront while giving our teams a stronger platform to tell the ABM story. Seeing that work deliver measurable impact and earn recognition from Gartner is a testament to the team that brought this transformation to life."

ABM first engaged its people around a shared story, equipping 100+ Brand Champions across the organization to help drive adoption. The external launch brought“Driving possibility, together” to market through a modernized visual identity and digital experience, advertising and public relations, industry-specific messaging, social media, and visibility at trade conferences and speaking engagements, all designed to showcase ABM's expertise and ability to deliver integrated solutions at scale.

“Driving possibility, together” reflects ABM's commitment to partnering with clients to modernize their environments and create smarter, more resilient facilities, while bringing together the company's expertise, innovation, and scale to create better outcomes for clients, people, and communities. Learn more at

About ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is one of the world's largest providers of integrated facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions. Every day, our over 100,000 team members deliver essential services that make spaces cleaner, safer, and more efficient, enhancing the overall occupant experience.

ABM serves a wide range of market sectors including commercial real estate, aviation, mission critical, and manufacturing and distribution. With over $8 billion in annual revenue and a blue-chip client base, ABM delivers innovative technologies and sustainable solutions that enhance facilities and empower clients to achieve their goals. Committed to creating smarter, more connected spaces, ABM is investing in the future to meet evolving challenges and build a healthier, thriving world. ABM: Driving possibility, together.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at