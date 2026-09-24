WTW And Softtek Partner To Help Organizations Scale AI Workforce Transformation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced a strategic AI partnership with Softtek, a global software engineering partner. As organizations accelerate AI adoption, many struggle to translate workforce transformation plans into operational reality. Together, WTW and Softtek help clients connect workforce strategy, organizational change and technology implementation to deliver transformation at scale.

WTW's AI Workforce Transformation solution helps organizations assess the AI potential within jobs, redesign work, plan for workforce management, align total rewards and prepare employees for change.

Softtek turns workforce transformation decisions into operational reality. It applies its engineering, AI and automation expertise to redesign business processes and deploy solutions at scale. Softtek also provides the governance, integration and oversight needed to support reliable enterprise adoption.

Julie Gebauer, WTW President, Health, Wealth & Career said,“Together, WTW and Softtek, can bridge the gap organizations face when taking on AI workforce transformation. We make the link from work, people and programmatic change to enterprise technology execution in ways that deliver measurable and sustainable business outcomes.”

Blanca Treviño, President and CEO of Softtek said,“Technology has always changed the way organizations operate. The hardest part is rarely technology itself. It's helping people, processes, and business priorities evolve together. WTW brings deep expertise in helping organizations navigate that change. Softtek brings the engineering discipline to put those decisions into practice. Together, we help clients turn strategy into outcomes. We call that 'AI that ships.'”

The partnership reinforces WTW's position at the intersection of people, work and technology, with Softtek providing implementation capabilities where clients need it.

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance. Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success, and provide perspective that moves you.

Learn more at wtwco.com.

About Softtek

Softtek drives results by combining engineering discipline with expert oversight to put AI into production, tied to business outcomes. The pioneer of nearshore, we close the gap between technology and business strategy. Simple. Smart. Reliable.

Learn more at softtek.com or connect with @Softtek on social media.

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