Solenic Medical Appoints Daniel Hawkins As Chairman Of The Board

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Accomplished Medical Device Executive and Board Leader Brings Deep Industry Experience as Solenic Enters its Next Phase of Clinical and Strategic Growth

ADDISON, Texas, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solenic Medical, a pioneering medical device company focused on developing a non-invasive treatment platform for advanced implant infection care today announced the appointment of Daniel Hawkins as Chairman of its Board of Directors.

Hawkins is a veteran medtech entrepreneur and executive with decades of experience building and advancing innovative, category creating, medical technologies. He is the inventor of Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) and founder of Shockwave Medical where he served as CEO, leading development and early commercialization of the company's IVL technology. IVL went on to establish a new category of cardiovascular treatment prompting Johnson & Johnson to acquire Shockwave in 2024 in a transaction with an enterprise value of approximately $13.1 billion. His career has also included founding Avail Medsystems and an early leadership role at Intuitive Surgical, as well as executive and board positions across a range of emerging and established medical technology companies.

As Chairman, Hawkins will work closely with Bart Bandy, Solenic Medical's Chief Executive Officer, and the Board of Directors as the company advances SOLA-2TM through pivotal clinical evaluation and executes its broader strategic priorities. Solenic's proprietary Alternating Magnetic Field (AMF) technology is initially being developed to address periprosthetic joint infections (PJI), a serious complication of joint replacement surgery.

“We are pleased to welcome Daniel as Chairman of our Board as he brings a rare combination of technical innovation and growth strategy experience to the table,” said Bart Bandy, Chief Executive Officer of Solenic Medical.“As we enter this important phase of pivotal clinical development, his perspective will be invaluable as we execute our clinical and regulatory strategy while positioning Solenic for the company's commercial objectives. Daniel shares our commitment to innovation and, most importantly, to developing solutions that can make a meaningful difference for patients, clinicians and healthcare systems.”

“I am honored to join Solenic Medical as Chairman at such an important stage in the company's development,” said Hawkins.“Solenic is addressing a significant unmet clinical problem with a first-in-category technology developed by an experienced team dedicated to bringing it to patients worldwide. I look forward to working with Bart and the Board as the company advances its broader strategy and works to realize the full potential of the technology.”

In June 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Solenic's Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application, authorizing the company to initiate a pivotal clinical trial of SOLA-2 in patients with periprosthetic joint infections. Solenic is advancing site activation across leading U.S. orthopedic and academic centers as it prepares to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of SOLA-2 in patients with infected knee replacements.

About Periprosthetic Joint Infections

Prosthetic joint infections occur when bacteria colonize the area around an artificial joint implant. These infections can be difficult to treat because bacteria may form biofilm on implant surfaces, making them more resistant to antibiotics and host immune response. Current treatment options typically involve surgery including surgical debridement, antibiotics and implant retention (DAIR) in selected patients, or staged revision surgery involving implant removal and replacement.

About Solenic Medical

Solenic Medical is a clinical-stage medical technology company developing non-invasive solutions for metallic implant-associated infections. The Company's proprietary Alternating Magnetic Field (AMF) platform, SOLA-2TM is designed to address one of the most challenging problems in modern orthopedics: biofilm-related infections. This innovative approach addresses a critical unmet need in orthopedics, crucial for an aging population and increased patient volumes undergoing total joint procedures. Additional metallic implant applications have been identified and protected under patent. For more information, please visit:

SOLA-2TM is an investigational device and has not been approved or cleared by FDA for commercial use.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding clinical development, regulatory pathways, commercialization opportunities, and the potential benefits of SOLA-2. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties inherent in clinical development and regulatory review.

Company Contact:

Solenic Medical, Inc.

José F. Guzmán

VP Strategic Marketing

+1 (877) SOLEN1C (765-3612)

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Investor and Media Contact

Daniel Kontoh-Boateng

DKB Partners, LLC

Tel: +1-862-213-1398

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