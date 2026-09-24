KNKA Announces October 1 Launch Of The 2500 Pet Air Purifier, Inspired By Five Stray Cats

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KNKA today announced that it will launch the KNKA 2500 Pet Air Purifier in the U.S. on October 1, 2026. The product grew from the KNKA team's experience caring for five stray cats, which led the team to rethink how an air purifier could be designed around the realities of pet homes.









As the team cared for them day after day, the experience changed the way they looked at the indoor environment pets actually live in. Pet hair, dust, everyday odors and constant movement were not occasional issues. They were part of daily life in a shared space.

That experience led to a simple question: what would an air purifier look like if it were designed around pets from the very beginning? Instead of taking a conventional air purifier and adding a pet label, KNKA began thinking from the perspective of real pet care: stronger air intake, multi-directional capture, easier handling of visible pet hair, and an operating mode designed for the hours pets spend at home while their owners are away.

That idea eventually became the KNKA 2500 Pet Air Purifier.

What five cats taught the team about a pet home

Living with pets changes more than what ends up on the floor. Hair, dust, everyday odors and other pet-related particles can move through a room as cats walk, play, jump onto furniture and settle into their favorite spaces. That makes pet-home air care a continuous challenge rather than a once-a-day cleaning task.

Vacuuming, wiping surfaces and washing pet bedding remain important parts of a clean home. But those routines mainly address what has already settled. Air cleaning addresses another part of the problem: moving room air and material that has not yet settled onto surfaces. The experience of caring for five cats gave KNKA a practical starting point for thinking about that difference.

Pet hair does not stay in one place









Anyone who lives with shedding pets knows how quickly hair travels. It can collect around furniture, drift across hard floors and appear in parts of the home far from where a cat normally rests. That is why air intake design matters in a pet-focused air purifier.

Rather than treating pet hair as a problem coming from one fixed direction, a purifier designed for pet homes needs to account for movement throughout the room. KNKA approached the 2500 around that idea. Its design uses six-way air intake to draw air from multiple directions around the unit, supporting continuous air circulation in spaces where pets live and move.









Built for Pet Homes

The KNKA 2500 combines powerful air intake with six-way intake design, filtration, a removable washable pre-filter and pet-oriented operating modes. The washable pre-filter is particularly relevant in homes where visible hair can accumulate quickly because larger incoming material can be addressed at an accessible first stage of maintenance.









The broader idea behind the KNKA 2500 is simple: pet homes create different air-care challenges, so the product should be designed around the way pets actually live. For KNKA, five rescued cats turned an abstract product category into a daily, observable experience. The result is not a conventional purifier with pet imagery added later, but a product story that begins with real pet care.

About KNKA

KNKA is a home air-care brand focused on air purification, dehumidification and practical indoor air management. The brand develops products around everyday household environments, with an emphasis on clear use cases, thoughtful design and easy-to-understand air-care routines. For more information, visit KNKA.

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