Terra Innovatum Welcomes Italy's Historic Return To Nuclear Energy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Italy's new nuclear framework underscores growing European momentum behind advanced nuclear technologies, including small and micro-modular reactors

At the 70th IAEA General Conference, Italy showcased Terra Innovatum's SOLOTM as the country's domestic microreactor solution

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Innovatum Global N.V. (“ Terra Innovatum”,“ Terra”, or the“ Company”) (NASDAQ: NKLR ), developer of the SOLOTM Micro-Modular Reactor, today welcomed the Italian Parliament's definitive approval of legislation establishing a framework for the country's return to nuclear energy nearly four decades after Italy phased out domestic nuclear power.









Left to right, at the podium: Cesare Frepoli, Co-Founder, Chief Operating Officer and Director of Licensing & Regulatory Affairs; Giordano Morichi, Founding Partner and Managing Director of Global Business Development & Investor Relations; and Alessandro Petruzzi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, celebrating a milestone for Italian excellence and innovation on the global stage with support from the General Consulate of Italy in New York.

The legislation establishes a national framework for sustainable nuclear energy, including advanced nuclear technologies and small modular reactors, as Italy seeks to strengthen energy security, industrial competitiveness and decarbonization. The government is expected to develop implementing measures covering areas including licensing, safety, waste management and siting.

Italy's Nuclear Framework Creates a New Market Pathway

“Today represents an important milestone for Italy and for the broader European nuclear industry,” said Alessandro Petruzzi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Terra Innovatum.“Italy has remained an important contributor to the nuclear supply chains of both Europe and the United States, with extraordinary capabilities across nuclear engineering, advanced manufacturing and energy infrastructure. The decision to create a pathway for the return of nuclear energy recognizes the increasingly important role advanced nuclear technologies can play in providing reliable, carbon-free power.”

During the 70th IAEA General Conference, Italy presented Terra Innovatum's SOLOTM technology as the country's domestic microreactor solution, underscoring the Company's role in Italy's emerging advanced nuclear ecosystem.

Massimo Morichi, Founding Partner, Chief Strategy Officer, and Director of Safeguards at Terra Innovatum, presents on the SOLOTM platform and joins the Italian Exhibition Stand's program at the 70th International Atomic Energy Agency General Conference in Vienna. September 2026.

SOLOTM Addresses Growing Demand for Distributed Nuclear Power

Terra Innovatum believes smaller, modular, factory-manufactured reactors can expand nuclear energy beyond traditional large-scale power plants, delivering reliable power to industrial facilities, data centers and other energy-intensive infrastructure.

The Company is developing SOLOTM, a micro-modular reactor designed around proven nuclear technologies, commercially available low-enriched uranium (“LEU”) fuel and a standardized industrial supply chain to support repeatable manufacturing and commercial-scale deployment

“As Italy advances its new nuclear framework, the distinction between technologies in R&D and those approaching commercial deployment will become increasingly important,” said Giordano Morichi, Founding Partner and Managing Director of Global Business Development & Investor Relations of Terra Innovatum.“SOLOTM was engineered for commercialization, with approximately $4 billion in pre-commercial commitments across data centers, industrial projects and other energy-intensive applications globally.”

Terra Innovatum Advances Deployment and Italian Market Participation

Terra Innovatum has established a path toward market deployment supported by an existing supply chain and procurement strategy for critical first-of-a-kind components. The Company is advancing SOLOTM through the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission licensing process and targeting the regulatory approvals required for first-of-a-kind deployment by the end of 2027, followed by commercial deployment and scale-up by the end of 2028.

Terra Innovatum recognizes the important role of Italy's Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security (MASE) and its efforts in supporting the development of the legislative framework enabling Italy's return to nuclear energy. The Company welcomes MASE's leadership in advancing a modern approach to nuclear energy that supports energy security, industrial competitiveness and the deployment of next-generation nuclear technologies.

As Italy develops implementing measures under its new nuclear framework, Terra Innovatum intends to evaluate opportunities to bring its technology, industrial partnerships and supply-chain capabilities to the Italian market and participate in the country's emerging advanced nuclear ecosystem.

ABOUT TERRA INNOVATUM & SOLOTM

Terra Innovatum's mission is to make nuclear power accessible. We deliver simple and safe micro-reactor solutions that are scalable, affordable and deployable anywhere 1 MWe at a time.

Terra Innovatum is a pioneering force in the energy sector, dedicated to delivering innovative and sustainable power solutions. Terra Innovatum plans to leverage cutting-edge nuclear technology through the SOLOTM Micro-Modular Reactor (SMRTM) to provide efficient, safe, and environmentally conscious energy. With a mission to address global energy shortages, Terra Innovatum combines extensive expertise in nuclear industry design, manufacturing, and installation licensing to offer disruptive energy solutions. Committed to propelling technological advancements, Terra Innovatum and SOLOTM are dedicated to fostering prosperity and sustainability for humankind.

Conceptualized in 2018 and engineered over six years by experts in nuclear safety, licensing, innovation, and R&D, SOLOTM addresses pressing global energy demands with a market-ready solution. Built from readily available commercial off-the-shelf components, the intended licensing strategy for SOLOTM is designed to support timely deployment and minimize supply chain risks, with the aim of ensuring final cost predictability. Designed to adapt with evolving fuel options, SOLOTM supports both LEU+ and HALEU, offering a platform ready to transition to future fuel supplies.

SOLOTM will offer a wide range of versatile applications, providing CO2-free, behind-the-meter, and off-grid power solutions for data centers, mini-grids serving remote towns and villages, and large-scale industrial operations in hard-to-abate sectors like cement production, oil and gas, steel manufacturing, and mining. It also has the ability to supply heat for industrial applications and other specialized processes, including water treatment, desalination and co-generation. Thanks to its modular design, SOLOTM can be scaled to deliver up to 1GW or more of CO2-free power with a minimal footprint, making it an ideal solution for rapidly replacing fossil fuel-based thermal plants. Beyond electricity and heat generation, SOLOTM can also contribute to critical applications in the medical sector by producing radioisotopes essential for oncology research and cancer treatment.

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CONTACTS

Giordano Morichi

Founding Partner, Managing Director of Global Business Development and Investor Relations

Terra Innovatum Global N.V.

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Investor and Media Relations

Simon Willcocks, Alliance Advisors IR

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FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, opinions and projections prepared by Terra Innovatum's management. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or future financial or operating performance, including pro forma and estimated financial information, and other“forward-looking statements” (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The recipient can identify forward-looking statements because they typically contain words such as“outlook,”“believes,”“expects,”“will,”“projected,”“continue,”“increase,”“may,”“should,”“could,”“seeks,”“predicts,”“intends,”“trends,”“plans,”“estimates,”“anticipates” or the negatives or variations of these words or other comparable words and/or similar expressions (but the absence of these words and/or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking).

These forward-looking statements specifically include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and market share, expected timing for regulatory approvals and commercialization and the potential success of Terra Innovatum's strategy and expectations. Forward-looking statements, opinions and projections are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Terra Innovatum's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Terra Innovatum's control. These uncertainties and risks may be known or unknown.

Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; future global, regional or local economic and market conditions; the development, effects and enforcement of laws and regulations; Terra Innovatum's ability to manage future growth; Terra Innovatum's ability to develop new products and services, bring them to market in a timely manner, and make enhancements to its platform; the effects of competition on Terra Innovatum's future business; and the outcome of any potential litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading“Risk Factors” in documents Terra Innovatum files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission including Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. If any of these risks materialize or Terra Innovatum's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Terra Innovatum's expectations and views as of the date of this press release. Terra Innovatum anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while Terra Innovatum may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

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