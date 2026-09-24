SELIGSON & CO OMX HELSINKI 25 EXCHANGE TRADED FUND UCITS ETF: BOARD OF THE MANAGEMENT COMPANY
STOCK EXCHANGE NOTICE 24 September 2026
SELIGSON & CO OMX HELSINKI 25 EXCHANGE TRADED FUND UCITS ETF: BOARD OF THE MANAGEMENT COMPANY
The Board of Directors of Seligsin & Co Fund Management Company Plc has appointed on 24 September 2026 Pekka Antikainen as the new Chair of the Board, effective from 1 October 2026.
Mikko Vasko, Ari Kaaro, and Helena Arlander will continue to serve as members of the Board of Directors.
Further information:
Mari Rautanen
email:...
Phone +358 (0)9 6817 8224
Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc
Aleksi Härmä
Managing Director
email:...
Phone +358 (0)9 6817 8235
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment