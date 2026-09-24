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SELIGSON & CO OMX HELSINKI 25 EXCHANGE TRADED FUND UCITS ETF: BOARD OF THE MANAGEMENT COMPANY


2026-09-24 08:03:15
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc
STOCK EXCHANGE NOTICE 24 September 2026

SELIGSON & CO OMX HELSINKI 25 EXCHANGE TRADED FUND UCITS ETF: BOARD OF THE MANAGEMENT COMPANY

The Board of Directors of Seligsin & Co Fund Management Company Plc has appointed on 24 September 2026 Pekka Antikainen as the new Chair of the Board, effective from 1 October 2026.

Mikko Vasko, Ari Kaaro, and Helena Arlander will continue to serve as members of the Board of Directors.

Further information:

Mari Rautanen
email:...
Phone +358 (0)9 6817 8224

Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc
Aleksi Härmä
Managing Director
email:...
Phone +358 (0)9 6817 8235



MENAFN24092026004107003653ID1111709966



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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