403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Manipal Hospital EM Bypass Launches Manipal Skull Base Institute For Advanced Care In Complex Skull Base Surgeries
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai/Kolkata, 24th September 2026: Hidden deep within the human anatomy, where the brain, ears, eyes, major blood vessels and critical nerves converge, the skull base is among the most complex regions to treat surgically. Conditions affecting this delicate area often demand far more than a single-specialty approach, requiring the combined expertise of ENT specialists, neurosurgeons and oncological surgeons, supported by advanced surgical techniques and careful treatment planning. Recognising the need for such integrated care, Manipal Hospital EM Bypass, a unit of Manipal Hospitals Group, one of India's largest healthcare providers, has launched the Manipal Skull Base Institute, the first of its kind in Eastern India, dedicated to the comprehensive management of complex skull base conditions and hearing disorders. The institute brings multiple specialties and advanced surgical expertise under one roof, enabling patients to access coordinated care spanning diagnosis, treatment, surgery, rehabilitation and long-term follow-up.
The institute was launched in the presence of Dr. (Prof.) Sampath Chandra Prasad Rao, Program Lead – Skull Base Surgery, Consultant – ENT, Head & Neck Surgeon and Cochlear Implantologist, Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, Bengaluru, whose expertise in skull base surgery and cochlear implantation added special significance to the occasion. The launch was also attended by the core clinical team who will lead the Manipal Skull Base Institute under the guidance of Dr. Sampath - Dr. Souvik Roy Choudhury, Senior Consultant & HOD – ENT; Dr. Amitava Roy, Consultant – ENT & Cochlear Implant Surgeon; Dr. Harsh Jain, Senior Consultant – Neurosurgery; and Dr. Harsh Dhar, Senior Consultant & HOD – Head and Neck, Surgical Oncology at Manipal Hospital EM Bypass.
Together, the team will provide multidisciplinary expertise for the diagnosis and management of complex skull base conditions, advanced skull base surgeries and comprehensive hearing solutions.
The skull base is a complex anatomical region where the brain connects with critical structures of the head and neck, including vital nerves and blood vessels. Conditions affecting this area, including tumours, lesions and other complex disorders, can present unique surgical challenges and often require the expertise of multiple specialties working in close coordination. The Manipal Skull Base Institute, the first dedicated institute of its kind in Eastern India, brings together specialised expertise across ENT, Neurosurgery and Surgical Oncology, creating an integrated platform for the evaluation and management of complex skull base conditions, with a focus on advanced skull base surgeries, including endoscopic and open approaches, skull base tumours, complex ear and hearing disorders and cochlear implantation.
As part of its specialised offering, the institute will provide comprehensive cochlear implant care for individuals with severe to profound hearing loss who may not benefit adequately from conventional hearing aids, with the programme encompassing the complete continuum of care, from detailed hearing assessment and pre-operative evaluation to implant surgery, device activation, auditory rehabilitation and post-operative follow-up. With individualised treatment plans for both children and adults, the approach aims to support speech, language and learning in children while helping adults improve hearing, communication and quality of life. By bringing these specialised disciplines and services together, the institute aims to facilitate collaborative diagnosis, precise treatment planning and comprehensive, coordinated care for patients with complex skull base and hearing-related conditions.
Speaking at the launch, Dr (Prof) Sampath Chandra Prasad Rao, Program Lead – Skull Base Surgery, Consultant – ENT, Head & Neck Surgeon and Cochlear Implantologist, Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, Bengaluru, said,“We started the Skull Base Surgery programme at Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, Bengaluru, nearly a decade and a half ago. It is a matter of immense pride and privilege to see the programme grow across other centres under the hospital group. With the launch of the Centre of Excellence for Skull Base Surgery at Manipal Hospital, EM Bypass, Kolkata, the first such centre in Eastern India, patients with complex skull base conditions can now access advanced, specialised care closer to home, without having to travel to metropolitan cities. It is immensely gratifying to see my colleagues and students carry this expertise forward and serve the local community. I am honoured to be associated with this initiative and proud to mentor the Skull Base Surgery programme at Manipal Hospital, Kolkata.”
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Souvik Roy Choudhury, Senior Consultant & HOD– ENT, Manipal Hospital EM Bypass, said,“Skull base disorders often sit at the intersection of the ear, nose, throat and neurological systems, making their diagnosis and treatment particularly complex. From advanced endoscopic procedures to complex ear and hearing disorders, ENT plays a critical role in the management of these conditions. The Manipal Skull Base Institute brings together the expertise required to evaluate such cases comprehensively and determine the most appropriate treatment pathway. It will strengthen access to advanced ENT and skull base care while enabling patients to benefit from coordinated decision-making across specialties.”
Dr Amitava Roy, Consultant – ENT & Cochlear Implant Surgeon, Manipal Hospital EM Bypass, said,“Lateral skull base surgery involves operating close to critical structures that control hearing, balance and facial movement, making precision and multidisciplinary planning essential. The Manipal Skull Base Institute will bring together advanced lateral skull base surgery with comprehensive hearing care and implantology, including cochlear implants where appropriate. This integrated approach will help us address both complex disease and the patient's functional hearing needs through personalised treatment and rehabilitation.”
Dr Harsh Jain, Senior Consultant – Neurosurgery, Manipal Hospital EM Bypass, said,“The skull base is one of the most technically demanding areas in neurosurgery, given its proximity to the brain, major blood vessels and critical cranial nerves. Complex skull base surgery therefore requires meticulous planning and close collaboration between Neurosurgery and ENT, with support from other specialties wherever required. The Manipal Skull Base Institute provides a dedicated platform for this collaboration, allowing us to approach complex cases collectively, plan interventions with greater precision and offer patients access to advanced skull base surgical expertise under one roof.”
Dr Harsh Dhar, Senior Consultant & HOD, Head and Neck, Surgical Oncology, Manipal Hospital EM Bypass, added,“Skull base tumours can be particularly challenging because their location and extent may involve multiple critical anatomical structures and, in some cases, require a combination of surgical and oncological expertise. A multidisciplinary approach allows us to assess the tumour from different clinical perspectives and develop an integrated treatment strategy tailored to each patient. The Manipal Skull Base Institute will strengthen this collaborative model, enabling ENT, Neurosurgery and Surgical Oncology to work together more closely in managing complex skull base and head and neck tumours.”
The institute will emphasise multidisciplinary evaluation, detailed diagnostic assessment, individualised treatment planning and advanced surgical management, depending on the patient's condition. By bringing together specialists from different disciplines, the centre aims to facilitate seamless decision-making for complex cases and provide patients with a comprehensive continuum of care.
With the launch of the Manipal Skull Base Institute, Manipal Hospital EM Bypass further strengthens its specialised care offerings, with the aim of providing patients across Kolkata and Eastern India access to advanced expertise for complex skull base, ENT, neurosurgical, oncological and hearing-related conditions.
The institute was launched in the presence of Dr. (Prof.) Sampath Chandra Prasad Rao, Program Lead – Skull Base Surgery, Consultant – ENT, Head & Neck Surgeon and Cochlear Implantologist, Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, Bengaluru, whose expertise in skull base surgery and cochlear implantation added special significance to the occasion. The launch was also attended by the core clinical team who will lead the Manipal Skull Base Institute under the guidance of Dr. Sampath - Dr. Souvik Roy Choudhury, Senior Consultant & HOD – ENT; Dr. Amitava Roy, Consultant – ENT & Cochlear Implant Surgeon; Dr. Harsh Jain, Senior Consultant – Neurosurgery; and Dr. Harsh Dhar, Senior Consultant & HOD – Head and Neck, Surgical Oncology at Manipal Hospital EM Bypass.
Together, the team will provide multidisciplinary expertise for the diagnosis and management of complex skull base conditions, advanced skull base surgeries and comprehensive hearing solutions.
The skull base is a complex anatomical region where the brain connects with critical structures of the head and neck, including vital nerves and blood vessels. Conditions affecting this area, including tumours, lesions and other complex disorders, can present unique surgical challenges and often require the expertise of multiple specialties working in close coordination. The Manipal Skull Base Institute, the first dedicated institute of its kind in Eastern India, brings together specialised expertise across ENT, Neurosurgery and Surgical Oncology, creating an integrated platform for the evaluation and management of complex skull base conditions, with a focus on advanced skull base surgeries, including endoscopic and open approaches, skull base tumours, complex ear and hearing disorders and cochlear implantation.
As part of its specialised offering, the institute will provide comprehensive cochlear implant care for individuals with severe to profound hearing loss who may not benefit adequately from conventional hearing aids, with the programme encompassing the complete continuum of care, from detailed hearing assessment and pre-operative evaluation to implant surgery, device activation, auditory rehabilitation and post-operative follow-up. With individualised treatment plans for both children and adults, the approach aims to support speech, language and learning in children while helping adults improve hearing, communication and quality of life. By bringing these specialised disciplines and services together, the institute aims to facilitate collaborative diagnosis, precise treatment planning and comprehensive, coordinated care for patients with complex skull base and hearing-related conditions.
Speaking at the launch, Dr (Prof) Sampath Chandra Prasad Rao, Program Lead – Skull Base Surgery, Consultant – ENT, Head & Neck Surgeon and Cochlear Implantologist, Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, Bengaluru, said,“We started the Skull Base Surgery programme at Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, Bengaluru, nearly a decade and a half ago. It is a matter of immense pride and privilege to see the programme grow across other centres under the hospital group. With the launch of the Centre of Excellence for Skull Base Surgery at Manipal Hospital, EM Bypass, Kolkata, the first such centre in Eastern India, patients with complex skull base conditions can now access advanced, specialised care closer to home, without having to travel to metropolitan cities. It is immensely gratifying to see my colleagues and students carry this expertise forward and serve the local community. I am honoured to be associated with this initiative and proud to mentor the Skull Base Surgery programme at Manipal Hospital, Kolkata.”
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Souvik Roy Choudhury, Senior Consultant & HOD– ENT, Manipal Hospital EM Bypass, said,“Skull base disorders often sit at the intersection of the ear, nose, throat and neurological systems, making their diagnosis and treatment particularly complex. From advanced endoscopic procedures to complex ear and hearing disorders, ENT plays a critical role in the management of these conditions. The Manipal Skull Base Institute brings together the expertise required to evaluate such cases comprehensively and determine the most appropriate treatment pathway. It will strengthen access to advanced ENT and skull base care while enabling patients to benefit from coordinated decision-making across specialties.”
Dr Amitava Roy, Consultant – ENT & Cochlear Implant Surgeon, Manipal Hospital EM Bypass, said,“Lateral skull base surgery involves operating close to critical structures that control hearing, balance and facial movement, making precision and multidisciplinary planning essential. The Manipal Skull Base Institute will bring together advanced lateral skull base surgery with comprehensive hearing care and implantology, including cochlear implants where appropriate. This integrated approach will help us address both complex disease and the patient's functional hearing needs through personalised treatment and rehabilitation.”
Dr Harsh Jain, Senior Consultant – Neurosurgery, Manipal Hospital EM Bypass, said,“The skull base is one of the most technically demanding areas in neurosurgery, given its proximity to the brain, major blood vessels and critical cranial nerves. Complex skull base surgery therefore requires meticulous planning and close collaboration between Neurosurgery and ENT, with support from other specialties wherever required. The Manipal Skull Base Institute provides a dedicated platform for this collaboration, allowing us to approach complex cases collectively, plan interventions with greater precision and offer patients access to advanced skull base surgical expertise under one roof.”
Dr Harsh Dhar, Senior Consultant & HOD, Head and Neck, Surgical Oncology, Manipal Hospital EM Bypass, added,“Skull base tumours can be particularly challenging because their location and extent may involve multiple critical anatomical structures and, in some cases, require a combination of surgical and oncological expertise. A multidisciplinary approach allows us to assess the tumour from different clinical perspectives and develop an integrated treatment strategy tailored to each patient. The Manipal Skull Base Institute will strengthen this collaborative model, enabling ENT, Neurosurgery and Surgical Oncology to work together more closely in managing complex skull base and head and neck tumours.”
The institute will emphasise multidisciplinary evaluation, detailed diagnostic assessment, individualised treatment planning and advanced surgical management, depending on the patient's condition. By bringing together specialists from different disciplines, the centre aims to facilitate seamless decision-making for complex cases and provide patients with a comprehensive continuum of care.
With the launch of the Manipal Skull Base Institute, Manipal Hospital EM Bypass further strengthens its specialised care offerings, with the aim of providing patients across Kolkata and Eastern India access to advanced expertise for complex skull base, ENT, neurosurgical, oncological and hearing-related conditions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment