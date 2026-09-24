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Naresh Kumar Kumawat's Sculptures Add Cultural Significance To Lucknow's Rashtra Prerna Sthal
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 24th September, 2026: Rashtra Prerna Sthal, situated in Lucknow, was recently illuminated by thousands of diyas during the 'Ek Diya' programme held on the occasion of the birthday of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, presided over by Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji. Amidst the illuminated site also stand statues of the regal leaders of the country as remarkable pieces of art at this site.
Rashtra Prerna Sthal has a strong visual identity and character, part of which comes from the 65-foot-tall bronze sculptures of the great former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji and Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Ji created by highly acclaimed sculptor Naresh Kumar Kumawat and his studio. These statues, sculpted, combine the ideas of art and history, together with the scale needed for such a high-quality public space.
Monumental sculpture goes beyond putting together imagery, as aspects such as proportions, stances, expressions and the context play a major role. That is exactly practised by Kumawat in the work at Rashtra Prerna Sthal, displaying personalities of leaders in life-size bronze forms.
Rashtra Prerna Sthal, which was opened in Lucknow in December 2025, pays tribute to the lives of Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, exhibiting in total three statues of those leaders in addition to a museum chronicling their life stories and endeavours in public affairs.
A recent event titled 'Ek Diya' provided an opportunity to view the sculptures in a unique context. The illuminated premises where the above-mentioned statues are situated have merged the art pieces with a special event.
Naresh Kumar Kumawat belongs to a family which has been dealing with sculptures for generations and has made many big public sculptures. His works, using Indian traditional sculpture combined with modern technology, are remarkable and useful for society.
At Rashtra Prerna Sthal, the sculptures of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee have added their own significance in terms of an art form in Lucknow. Their compositions are massive in form, and they connect holidaymakers and visitors with many prominent personalities in the history of Indian politics or public life.
Rashtra Prerna Sthal has a strong visual identity and character, part of which comes from the 65-foot-tall bronze sculptures of the great former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji and Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Ji created by highly acclaimed sculptor Naresh Kumar Kumawat and his studio. These statues, sculpted, combine the ideas of art and history, together with the scale needed for such a high-quality public space.
Monumental sculpture goes beyond putting together imagery, as aspects such as proportions, stances, expressions and the context play a major role. That is exactly practised by Kumawat in the work at Rashtra Prerna Sthal, displaying personalities of leaders in life-size bronze forms.
Rashtra Prerna Sthal, which was opened in Lucknow in December 2025, pays tribute to the lives of Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, exhibiting in total three statues of those leaders in addition to a museum chronicling their life stories and endeavours in public affairs.
A recent event titled 'Ek Diya' provided an opportunity to view the sculptures in a unique context. The illuminated premises where the above-mentioned statues are situated have merged the art pieces with a special event.
Naresh Kumar Kumawat belongs to a family which has been dealing with sculptures for generations and has made many big public sculptures. His works, using Indian traditional sculpture combined with modern technology, are remarkable and useful for society.
At Rashtra Prerna Sthal, the sculptures of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee have added their own significance in terms of an art form in Lucknow. Their compositions are massive in form, and they connect holidaymakers and visitors with many prominent personalities in the history of Indian politics or public life.
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