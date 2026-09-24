Voirpro Expands Voirtex Litigation Intelligence Platform Following $500,000 Seed Investment

Company advances platform development and adoption as it brings trial intelligence to more litigation teams

- Bryce GartnerRALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RALEIGH, N.C. - September 24, 2026 - VoirPro, LLC, a litigation intelligence company bringing quantitative analysis to civil litigation, has launched the latest version of VoirtexTM, its end-to-end AI-augmented litigation intelligence platform, following a $500,000 seed investment in April. Since securing the funding, VoirPro has continued developing and refining Voirtex through live trials, expanding its analytical and modeling capabilities.Voirtex supports litigation teams across the trial process, from pre-trial strategy and jury pool analysis to live voir dire, juror scoring and evaluation, and verdict modeling. The platform incorporates VoirPro FINDSTM, the company's proprietary juror behavioral segmentation framework, giving trial teams sharper insight into how jurors are likely to lean based on appended demographic and behavioral factors. Unlike traditional jury consulting engagements built around individual cases, firms can license Voirtex and use it across their caseload.“We've spent the past two years building Voirtex in the courtroom, refining it through live cases and seeing firsthand where better intelligence can give trial teams an advantage,” said Bryce Gartner, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of VoirPro.“This funding gave us the opportunity to accelerate that work, using AI to strengthen the analysis behind Voirtex and give trial teams more powerful intelligence throughout the litigation process. Instead of bringing in outside expertise one case at a time, firms can build that capability within their own teams and make it stronger with every case.”The investment has supported continued engineering and development of Voirtex as VoirPro works to bring the platform to more defense trial boutiques, plaintiff trial firms, and insurers. The April seed round marked VoirPro's first capital raise after two years of profitable operation.“Trial lawyers build judgment over years of experience, and every case adds to that,” said Daniel F. Church, Chief Legal Officer at VoirPro and a named partner at Morrow Willnauer Church LLP.“Historically, much of that analysis stayed with the outside consultant once the case closed. Voirtex captures and keeps it inside the firm, building on it with every matter so attorneys carry that intelligence into the next trial themselves. Judgment still decides the case. Voirtex gives judgment something to work with.”By licensing Voirtex, firms can bring trial intelligence capabilities in-house rather than paying an outside consultant on a case-by-case basis. The shift turns a function that was traditionally an outside expense into a potential source of revenue for the firm, while allowing teams to build and retain their own data.Litigation teams can use Voirtex to organize case information, analyze jury pools, develop targeted voir dire questions, evaluate prospective jurors as they are questioned, coordinate challenges, and track insights throughout trial. Information and analysis from each matter remain within the platform, giving firms a record they can carry forward across future cases.VoirPro was founded in North Carolina in May 2024 by analytics professionals and trial attorneys seeking to bring a more structured, quantitative approach to litigation strategy. The company has since used and refined its approach in live trials across railroad, transportation, professional liability, and complex civil litigation.###About VoirProVoirPro brings Litigation Intelligence to civil litigation, combining applied analytics, behavioral science, and trial experience to help attorneys make more informed decisions before and during trial. Its AI-augmented Voirtex platform gives trial teams a structured, data-driven approach to pre-trial preparation, jury selection, trial strategy, and mediation, helping attorneys surface blind spots and strengthen decision-making while retaining the judgment and experience that guide their cases. Founded in 2024, VoirPro works with trial teams across complex civil litigation. Learn more at .Media Contact:Audrey Carroll...

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