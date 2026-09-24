Psynth Earns SOC 2 Type II Attestation For Psychological Assessment AI

Independent audit returned a clean opinion with no exceptions. Psynth publishes its security evidence openly at psynth.

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Psynth, the AI platform purpose-built for psychological assessment, today announced it has completed a SOC 2 Type II examination and received an unmodified (“clean”) opinion from an independent audit firm. The examination evaluated the design and operating effectiveness of Psynth's controls against the AICPA Trust Services Criteria for Security over a three-month review period, with no exceptions identified.

The attestation joins Psynth's existing compliance program: the company operates as a HIPAA Business Associate to its clinician customers and as a data processor under GDPR and PIPEDA. Psynth's audit reports, policies, subprocessor list, and control evidence are published for customer review at psynth.

Psynth's assessment pipeline - ambient session listening, data extraction, and report generation - runs inside Psynth's own audited cloud infrastructure, and patient records, session data, and finalized reports are stored at rest in the region the customer designates: the United States, the European Union, or Canada. For Canadian customers, Psynth guarantees data at rest in Canadian data centers and performs processing in Canadian-region services wherever those services are available. Where a required capability is not offered in-region, processing takes place in a Psynth-controlled environment under contractual safeguards consistent with PIPEDA, and the resulting data is stored at rest in Canada.

“Psychological assessment produces some of the most sensitive records in healthcare, and the clinicians who create them deserve proof rather than promises,” said Stephen Stearman, CEO of Psynth.“An independent SOC 2 Type II attestation alongside HIPAA, GDPR, and PIPEDA compliance is that proof, and we publish it openly at psynth rather than behind a sales process. Our extraction and report-generation workloads run inside our own audited infrastructure, with data stored at rest in the United States, the European Union, or Canada according to the customer's region, so a customer's protection does not depend on how a third party configures its retention settings. We have not found another platform in psychological assessment publishing this combination of attestations, and we intend to keep the most transparent security posture in the category.”

Psynth is building the domain-specific harness for testing psychologists. Ambient listening and AI-assisted report generation are in market today, serving clinical, neuropsychological, and forensic psychologists across the United States and Canada. Intake capabilities are scheduled to follow. All clinical judgment remains with the licensed provider: Psynth drafts, the clinician reviews, edits, and finalizes.

“Security certification is the floor, not the finish line,” Stearman added.“We're only just getting started.”

Fast Facts

Company: Psynth (Assessment Processing, Inc.), Tulsa, Oklahoma

Announcement: SOC 2 Type II attestation, unmodified opinion, no exceptions

Scope: AICPA Trust Services Criteria for Security; design and operating effectiveness tested over a three-month review period

Additional compliance: HIPAA (Business Associate), GDPR (data processor), PIPEDA

Data residency: Data at rest in the customer's designated region - United States, European Union, or Canada. Canadian customer data is guaranteed to remain at rest in Canadian data centers, with in-region processing wherever the required services are available in Canada.

Products in market: Ambient session listening; AI-assisted psychological evaluation report generation

Served specialties: Clinical, neuropsychological, and forensic psychology

Trust center: psynth

About Psynth:

Psynth is an AI-assisted platform for psychological assessment, built for licensed clinical, neuropsychological, and forensic psychologists. Psynth reduces the documentation burden of psychological evaluations through ambient session listening, structured data extraction, and AI-assisted report drafting, while keeping clinical judgment and final authorship with the provider. Psynth holds a SOC 2 Type II attestation and maintains HIPAA, GDPR, and PIPEDA compliance programs, with evidence published at psynth. The company is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Learn more at psynth.

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Stephen Stearman CEO, Psynth... psynth | psynth

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Psynth, Inc.

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